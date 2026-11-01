Iwobi sets sights on all-time Premier League record after surpassing Salah

Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi has overtaken Mohamed Salah to rank second in all-time Premier League appearances by an African player. After reaching 329 games, the Nigerian international is now just 25 matches behind record-holder Kolo Toure.

Alex Iwobi has moved ahead of Mohamed Salah to become the African player with the second-most appearances in Premier League history, with the Fulham midfielder now targeting Kolo Toure's all-time record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Super Eagles star reached 329 appearances after starting Saturday's 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.

Iwobi targets Kolo Toure's Premier League record

Iwobi had previously shared second place with former Liverpool forward Salah but moved clear after featuring in Fulham's starting line-up against Villa. The Nigerian has accumulated 329 appearances across three Premier League clubs, registering 100 for Arsenal, 123 for Everton and 106 since joining Fulham.

However, the milestone he really wants is still ahead of him. Ivory Coast legend Kolo Toure currently holds the record for the most Premier League appearances by an African player, leaving Iwobi 25 matches away from overtaking him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With 29 league fixtures remaining in the current campaign, the Fulham midfielder has a realistic opportunity to challenge the record this season. Speaking to FFC TV, Iwobi played down the significance of moving past Salah, insisting that his attention was already on the next milestone.

"It's hard for me to cherish the memories. I'd like to keep on looking ahead so it's a nice little stat to have. But I'm trying to break the record, I think Kolo Toure is up there so I'll keep my eyes going forward and see if I can break that," Iwobi said.

Iwobi pleased with Fulham's improving form

Beyond his individual achievement, Iwobi is encouraged by Fulham's recent performances after a difficult start to the campaign. The Cottagers have collected positive results in their last three league outings, securing consecutive victories over Hull City and Coventry City before drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa.

Despite the improvement, the Nigerian believes his team must become more clinical after creating several opportunities against Villa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Of course, we created so many chances. Me, I should have scored a goal, but it's something we are working on in training," he said.

"We are always doing finishing. Hopefully, that luck will come and we will start scoring more goals."

Iwobi has registered 36 goals and 41 assists in the Premier League since making his debut against Swansea City on October 31, 2015.