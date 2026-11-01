Alex Iwobi surpasses Mohamed Salah

Super Eagles ace Alex Iwobi has claimed another Premier League milestone.

Alex Iwobi continued to make English football history, surpassing Mohamed Salah to become the African player with the second-most Premier League appearances.

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The Nigerian international reached his 329th top-flight appearance during Fulham's 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday, October 31.

His involvement in the hard-fought weekend fixture broke the 328-game tie he held with the Egyptian forward, cementing his status as an enduring fixture in the world's most physically demanding league.

A testament to consistency

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Reaching such a staggering appearance milestone in the Premier League requires exceptional consistency over a prolonged period. Iwobi has demonstrated this quality across his decade-long career in England's premier division.

The versatile midfielder originally launched his professional career at Arsenal, where he first established himself as a dynamic creative outlet.

Seeking a more prominent role, he subsequently transferred to Everton, transforming into a reliable midfield engine during turbulent periods for the Merseyside club.

Alex Iwobi making history 👏🇳🇬 https://t.co/aVGiu5l3ig — Premier League (@premierleague) October 31, 2026

He has since found a stable home at Craven Cottage, continuing his remarkable appearance streak under the guidance of the Fulham coaching staff.

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Chasing the ultimate benchmark

With Salah now officially in his rearview mirror, Iwobi is setting his sights on the summit of African longevity in the Premier League.

The all-time African appearance record is currently held by former Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool defensive stalwart Kolo Touré.

The Ivorian legend accumulated a massive 353 appearances during his illustrious playing career in England.

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Iwobi now sits precisely 24 games away from mathematically tying Touré's benchmark and 25 games from claiming the outright record.