Super Eagles striker Arokodare reveals most frustrating part of Ajax fairytale

Super Eagles forward Tolu Arokodare has opened up on life at Ajax

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare has jokingly admitted that facing Marc-André ter Stegen in training has become one of the most frustrating parts of life at Ajax.

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The Nigerian forward revealed that the German goalkeeper's remarkable shot-stopping ability regularly leaves him struggling to find the back of the net during practice sessions.

Ter Stegen gives Arokodare training ground headache

Arokodare offered a light-hearted account of his experience facing the former Barcelona goalkeeper, who joined Ajax on loan after falling down the pecking order at the Spanish giants.

The Nigerian admitted that Ter Stegen's ability to repeatedly deny him during shooting drills can be infuriating, even joking that the goalkeeper's performances sometimes make him want to lose his temper.

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"Ter Stegen drives me crazy during training. Sometimes it’s incredibly frustrating to see him keep saving so many shots. It makes you want to punch him!" Arokodare joked.

The comments underline the impression the 34-year-old has made since arriving in the Netherlands, with his experience and quality providing Ajax with a significant presence between the posts.

Ter Stegen has already made 13 appearances across all competitions for the Dutch giants, reuniting with former Girona manager Míchel as he attempts to rebuild his form and market value.

Barcelona goalkeeper eyes fresh start in Amsterdam

The German's move to Ajax followed a difficult period at Barcelona, where he lost his position in the pecking order despite remaining under contract until 2028.

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A successful loan spell in the Eredivisie could provide a route towards a permanent departure from Camp Nou at the end of the season.

For Ajax, his arrival brings considerable experience and a proven record at the highest level, while the club's younger attackers are getting a daily reminder of his quality.

Arokodare, meanwhile, will hope to turn his frustrating training-ground encounters into motivation as he continues his development in Amsterdam.