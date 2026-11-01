Ballon d'Or set to grace Kenya as European giants plan Nairobi clash

Bayern Munich and Ajax will face off in Nairobi on January 5, 2027, to inaugurate the 60,000-capacity Raila Odinga International Stadium

Bayern Munich and Ajax are set to headline the inauguration of Kenya's new Raila Odinga International Stadium with a high-profile friendly scheduled for January 5, 2027.

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The encounter is expected to attract global attention, with several European football stars, including Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane, potentially featuring at the 60,000-capacity venue ahead of AFCON 2027.

Bayern and Ajax to headline historic Nairobi fixture

Kenyan President William Ruto announced the fixture on Wednesday, October 28, with both European clubs subsequently confirming their participation.

The meeting will bring together two of the continent's most decorated sides, who have won 10 European Cup and Champions League titles between them. Bayern have lifted the trophy six times, while Ajax have claimed four European crowns.

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It will also mark Bayern's first visit to Kenya, with the match taking place during the Bundesliga's winter break. For Ajax, the fixture will form part of their preparations for the second half of the European season.

Bayern board member for marketing and sales Rouven Kasper welcomed the opportunity to connect with the club's African supporters.

"FC Bayern has millions of fantastic fans in Africa with whom we feel a close connection," Kasper said. Ajax also described the invitation as an honour and a significant occasion for football in East Africa.

New stadium provides major test ahead of AFCON 2027

The match will inaugurate the newly constructed Raila Odinga International Stadium at Talanta Sports City in Nairobi, a 60,000-capacity facility previously known as Talanta Stadium. Named after former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the venue features a hybrid playing surface, modern hospitality facilities, video assistant referee infrastructure and goal-line technology.

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President Ruto described the opening as a defining moment for the country, saying: "This is more than the opening of a stadium; it is a statement of who we are."

Beyond the glamour of hosting two European giants, the friendly will provide Kenyan authorities with an opportunity to assess crowd management, security, broadcasting, transport and other matchday operations before AFCON 2027.

Kenya will co-host the continental tournament with Tanzania and Uganda, but the successful inauguration of one stadium will not automatically guarantee the readiness of all tournament facilities. CAF officials have already inspected the venue, alongside other infrastructure, while further technical assessments remain necessary.