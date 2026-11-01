Lewis-Skelly eclipses Iwobi to reach Arsenal milestone

Myles Lewis-Skelly achieved a milestone by making his 50th Premier League appearance for Arsenal against Liverpool, becoming the fifth-youngest player in club history to hit the landmark

Myles Lewis-Skelly reached a significant career milestone during Arsenal’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Liverpool at Anfield, making his 50th appearance in the competition for the club.

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The 20-year-old also moved ahead of former Gunners midfielder Alex Iwobi on the club’s list of youngest players to reach the landmark.

Lewis-Skelly joins Arsenal's youngest appearance-makers

Lewis-Skelly came off the bench in the second half of Arsenal’s meeting with Liverpool, replacing Bruno Guimaraes as Mikel Arteta’s side secured a valuable away victory.

Although introduced after the break, the Englishman made his contribution to the Gunners’ efforts and reached 50 Premier League appearances for the North London club.

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At 20 years, one month and six days, Lewis-Skelly has become the fifth-youngest Arsenal player to reach the milestone, placing him among some of the club’s most notable young talents.

Only Cesc Fabregas, Bukayo Saka, Theo Walcott and Nicolas Anelka achieved the feat at a younger age.

Iwobi drops behind Arsenal academy graduate

Lewis-Skelly’s achievement also puts him ahead of Iwobi, who needed until the age of 20 years, eight months and 28 days to make his first 50 Premier League appearances for Arsenal.

The Nigerian international came through the club’s academy before establishing himself in the first team, making 149 appearances across all competitions during his time in north London.

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Fabregas remains among the youngest players to reach the 50-game mark, having done so at 18 years and 228 days old after the rapid rise he enjoyed after breaking into the senior side.