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Bassey is underrated — Ex-Liverpool star sings praises of Super Eagles ace

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 01:58 - 02 November 2026
Nigeria international Calvin Bassey received high praise from an ex-Premier League professional.
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Fulham captain Calvin Bassey has been lauded by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp for his exceptional leadership and defensive qualities following a dominant Man of the Match performance against Aston Villa.

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The 26-year-old Nigeria international anchored the Fulham defence on Saturday, October 31, helping his side secure a hard-fought 1-1 Premier League draw at Villa Park.

Speaking during the post-match broadcast, Redknapp singled out the centre-back for his immense growth and commanding presence on the pitch.

"Now, you can see this season; he's a leader, and he wants to defend," Redknapp told Sky Sports. "He's a leader in the dressing room too; the manager has gone on and identified that, and I was very impressed with him."

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Earning the captain's armband under Arbeloa

Bassey's leadership capabilities have not gone unnoticed inside the club, with Fulham manager Álvaro Arbeloa demonstrating faith in the defender by trusting him with the captain's armband. 

Redknapp emphasised that Bassey's specific tactical profile—a physically imposing, left-sided centre-back who genuinely prioritises defending—makes him an incredibly rare and valuable asset in modern football.

Despite his consistent performances against the Premier League's elite attackers, Redknapp firmly believes the Nigerian does not receive adequate public recognition.

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"He's just 26 years old, and it feels like he's getting better every year," Redknapp explained. "I don't think he gets the sort of flowers he deserves to be fair, as we mostly look at what players can't do, but every year, he seems to improve."

Teammates echo the pundit's praise

The Sky Sports assessment was immediately validated by those sharing the dressing room with the captain.

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Fulham midfielder Shea Charles, who was also involved in the weekend draw, credited Bassey for providing a calm and authoritative environment for the squad.

Despite the widespread individual praise, Bassey maintained his demanding leadership standards during his own post-match interviews, expressing frustration that his team failed to convert crucial chances inside the six-yard box to secure a consecutive victory.

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