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PSG and Real Madrid not better than us — Barcelona star insist

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 16:32 - 02 November 2026
Despite losing to both Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in the space of a week, a Barcelona star insisted they they are not inferior.
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Anthony Gordon has defended Barcelona’s true level, insisting that neither Paris Saint-Germain nor Real Madrid are inherently better than the Catalan giants despite suffering back-to-back defeats against the European heavyweights.

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Barcelona started the 2026/27 campaign like a freight train under Hansi Flick, embarking on a remarkable 11-game winning streak that established them as early favorites across all competitions.

However, that momentum stalled during a brutal October stretch. Barcelona fell to PSG in a grueling UEFA Champions League encounter before immediately suffering a late heartbreak against Real Madrid in El Clásico, raising inevitable questions regarding their ability to overcome elite opposition.

Gordon defends the squad's pedigree

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Speaking ahead of their upcoming Champions League fixture against Aston Villa, the €80 million summer signing from Newcastle United forcefully rejected the notion that the recent defeats exposed a gap in quality.

"I don't think so," Gordon stated emphatically when asked if their rivals were a level above.

"We take responsibility for the two defeats, but I don’t think they’re better than us," the 25-year-old winger explained. "We’re a great team and we can beat anyone. We learn to keep improving, but I really enjoy playing these kinds of matches."

Contextualising the stumbles

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Gordon elaborated on the specific circumstances surrounding both losses, pointing to physical fatigue against the French champions and a lack of clinical execution against their fierce domestic rivals.

"We went into the match against PSG more tired than they were," Gordon noted, highlighting the grueling schedule.

The El Clásico defeat was particularly bitter, as Barcelona controlled stretches of the match before Kylian Mbappé secured a late victory for Real Madrid following a defensive lapse.

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"Against Madrid I think we were the better side – we had more chances – but we didn't play our best football and they scored two goals through talented players. I hope to face both of them again," he added.

Aston Villa presents a chance for European redemption

Following the consecutive defeats, Barcelona successfully rebounded with a ruthless 6-1 dismantling of Deportivo Alavés in LALIGA on Saturday, with Gordon involved.

They now have the perfect opportunity to reassert their top-level continental credentials when they host Premier League side Aston Villa at the Camp Nou on Tuesday, November 3.

Gordon, who has registered three goals and five assists in 13 appearances since arriving in Catalonia, will be eager to prove his worth on the Champions League stage against familiar English opposition.

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