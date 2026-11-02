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EUROPEAN NIGHT RESCUE

UCL: Kobbie Mainoo rallies Man United amid crisis ahead Roma clash — One win changes everything

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 16:38 - 02 November 2026
Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has urged teammates and fans to stay positive ahead of a critical UEFA Champions League clash against AS Roma, insisting a single victory could transform their season under Michael Carrick.
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Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has called on his teammates and supporters to remain positive despite the club's challenging campaign, insisting that one victory could help transform the mood around Old Trafford.

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The academy graduate spoke ahead of United's crucial UEFA Champions League meeting with Italian side AS Roma, expressing confidence that the Red Devils can still turn their season around despite a string of disappointing results.

It feels like we're one win away from changing the situation, - Mainoo said.

"It's been a tough season; we haven't got the results we wanted, but we need to look forward now."

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Hunting a Season-Defining Turnaround 

Mainoo's comments come at a time when pressure continues to mount on Man United following an inconsistent run of performances that has left the club searching for momentum both domestically and in Europe.

With scrutiny intensifying around the squad, the England international urged his teammates to focus on the opportunity ahead rather than dwelling on past setbacks.

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The upcoming clash against Roma is viewed as a significant test for Michael Carrick's side, with supporters hoping a positive result could provide the spark needed to revive their campaign.

Mainoo is expected to play a key role in midfield, where his energy, composure and ability to progress the ball have made him one of the team's most influential young players. 

The 21-year-old, who has struggled with injury this term but returned in the defeat at Chelsea, will likely be tasked with helping United control possession, disrupt Roma's attacking transitions and support the forward line in key moments.

His message will surely resonate with sections of the United fanbase, many of whom see the midfielder as one of the brightest symbols of the club's future amid a difficult period.

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While some observers believe the team's problems require more than a single positive result to fix, Mainoo remains convinced that football fortunes can change quickly.

A strong performance against Roma would not only boost United's European ambitions but could also restore belief within the squad and among supporters desperate to see their side rediscover winning form.

For now, Mainoo's rallying cry has set the tone ahead of what promises to be a defining night under the Old Trafford lights, with Manchester United knowing that a positive result could mark the beginning of a long-awaited turnaround.

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