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Barcelona to return for key target despite Flick saying NO

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 15:34 - 02 November 2026
Barcelona have reportedly rekindled interest in their failed summer transfer target.
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Barcelona have reportedly reignited their interest in signing Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

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The Catalan giants are desperately seeking immediate defensive reinforcements following a string of injuries and continued tactical issues at the back during the current 2026/27 campaign.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has subsequently reopened communication channels with the 27-year-old Italian international's camp.

The renewed pursuit represents a reversal in transfer policy from manager Hansi Flick, who previously shut down the exact same deal just months ago.

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A collapsed summer agreement

During the previous summer transfer window, Barcelona and Bastoni had made significant headway in their negotiations. The two parties successfully struck a personal agreement over a massive long-term contract that would have kept the defender at the Camp Nou until June 2031.

However, the proposed €70 million transfer completely collapsed in the final stages. Inter Milan remained fiercely stubborn on their premium asking price, refusing to lower their valuation of a player contracted to the San Siro until 2028.

More crucially, Flick personally intervened to block the acquisition. The German tactician expressed reservations about the signing, reportedly preferring to target central defenders with a completely different skillset to anchor his high defensive line.

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Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni | IMAGO

Barcelona subsequently utilised their transfer budget to  invest in other areas, securing Gabriel Jesus for €10 million after splashing out on Anthony Gordon, Rodri, and Karim Adeyemi, ultimately leaving Bastoni empty-handed.

The winter necessity and new demands

According to Sky Sports, the current realities of the season have forced Barcelona to rekindle interest. Defensive fragility has continually undermined their domestic ambitions, turning a potential luxury signing into an absolute winter necessity.

Eric Garcia of Barcelona during their La Liga match against Levante on August 23, 2025. Photo: Imago
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While the Spanish club is now ready to reignite negotiations, Bastoni is no longer willing to accept the previous terms without significant assurances.

The Italian center-back, who was instrumental in securing the 2020/21 and 2023/24 Serie A titles for Inter Milan, is reportedly demanding sporting guarantees regarding his exact role within the starting lineup.

He has specifically requested a face-to-face meeting with Flick to ensure he fits seamlessly into the manager's long-term tactical vision before committing to the Catalan project.

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