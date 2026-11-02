I made Nigerians know Declan Rice — Nigerian rapper Odumodu Blvck claims

Years after topping the charts with the smash hit 'Declan Rice' Odumodu made an interesting claim.

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Odumodublvck has sparked social media backlash after audaciously claiming that he introduced Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice to the Nigerian public.

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The controversial statement was made during a recent podcast appearance on Tea with Tay, where the host, Taymesan, openly admitted to not knowing who Rice was, even asking the artist if the Englishman was a footballer.

Seizing the moment, the rapper confidently declared that his smash-hit 2023 single, "Declan Rice," was entirely responsible for the player's popularity in the region.

Odumodublvck went as far as claiming that the elite midfielder was largely unknown before the track's release, boldly stating that his song caused Rice to "blow up" and directly led to his massive transfer.

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"I introduced Declan Rice to Nigerians. Before I sang about him, nobody knew about him. It was after I sang about him that he blew up, and Arsenal discovered and signed him" — Odumodublvck https://t.co/txQAW3XfJW — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) November 2, 2026

Social media derision and the West Ham reality

The staggering claims immediately ignited a firestorm across social media platforms, with countless football fans deriding the Nigerian artist's assessment of football history.

At the time the hit track was released in early 2023, Rice was already an accomplished England international and the captain of West Ham United.

His exceptional performances during his final season culminated in West Ham lifting the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League trophy, definitively proving his elite status before the Afrobeats anthem topped the charts.

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@yabaleftonline Yeah, even the food rice, na you first plant am. Nobody don chop am before. Onikotokoto — Rilwan (@Real1_balogun) November 2, 2026

@yabaleftonline Na skales introduce Lamine Yamal to Nigerians also 😂😂😂😂.....Odumodu no well 😂😂 — 4tunate Cynosure Ltd. (@4tunateCyno) November 2, 2026

During his tenure with the East London club between 2017 and 2023, Rice established himself as one of the premier defensive midfielders in global football.

@yabaleftonline Abi you blew up using his name...who is selling audacity to these Nigerian musicians sef — ifedayo (@ifedayoeri) November 2, 2026

The Arsenal announcement

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While the rapper's claims regarding Rice's prior fame are exaggerated, the profound connection between the artist and the athlete remains entirely undeniable.

Upon the song's initial release, Rice publicly acknowledged the track, sharing videos of himself vibing to the infectious lyrics on his personal Instagram account.

The synergy reached an absolute peak in July 2023 when Arsenal successfully acquired the midfielder from West Ham.

The North London club officially used Odumodublvck's track as the background music to announce Rice's monumental £105 million transfer.