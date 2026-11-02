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Super Falcons Receive ₦134m Per Player Cash Reward as President Tinubu Finally Delivers on WAFCON Promise

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 19:32 - 02 November 2026
A 10th WAFCON for Super Falcons.
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has fulfilled his $100,000 promise to the Super Falcons, with players receiving approximately ₦134.45 million each following their 2025 WAFCON triumph over Morocco
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President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has fulfilled his $100,000 reward promise to each member of the Super Falcons following Nigeria’s triumph at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

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The players have begun receiving payments worth approximately ₦134.45 million each after their dramatic comeback victory over hosts Morocco in the final.

Super Falcons begin receiving ₦134m payments

The National Sports Commission confirmed on November 2, 2026, that the President had delivered on his pledge to reward the team for winning a record-extending 10th WAFCON title.

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Nigeria recovered from a two-goal deficit to defeat Morocco 3-2 in July 2025, reclaiming the continental crown in front of the home supporters. Tinubu had promised each player $100,000 after the victory, with the payments now reaching the squad in naira, amounting to approximately ₦140 million per player.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade expressed her appreciation to the President for honouring the commitment, describing the payment as recognition of the team's achievement and contribution to Nigerian sports.

The Super Falcons' latest reward follows a similar commitment to D'Tigress, who also received $100,000 each after winning the 2025 FIBA Women's AfroBasket title.

Tinubu's rewards extend to other national teams

In its statement, the National Sports Commission described the payment as part of the President's approach to recognising sporting success and encouraging Nigerian athletes to achieve further honours internationally.

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The commission, led by Chairman Shehu Dikko and Director General Bukola Olopade, also pointed to its work in organising international sporting competitions in Nigeria.

According to the statement, the country has hosted approximately 30 international sporting events under the commission's administration. The NSC credited Tinubu's support for helping strengthen confidence among athletes and sports administrators, while promoting a culture of reward and accountability.

For the Super Falcons, the fulfilment of the promise brings a long-awaited financial reward for a campaign that delivered another milestone in Nigeria's dominance of African women's football.

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