‘Every Athlete deserves better’ – Tinubu completes D'Tigress' $100,000 reward package

Tinubu says Nigerian athletes deserve more than applause after the Federal Government fulfilled its promise of paying D'Tigress players.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that every Nigerian athlete deserves better recognition and support, as the Federal Government completed the long-awaited payment of the $100,000 reward promised to each member of D'Tigress following their historic 2025 FIBA Women's AfroBasket triumph.

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The Presidency confirmed that every player has now received the naira equivalent of $100,000, while team officials have been paid the equivalent of $50,000 each, completing one of the largest presidential reward packages ever delivered to Nigerian athletes.

The announcement reinforces Tinubu's message that athletes who bring honour to the country deserve more than public praise.

"Our athletes who bring honour to Nigeria deserve more than applause. They deserve a country that keeps its word," the Presidency said in a statement shared on its official X account.

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Today, the rewards I promised our D’Tigress have been fully redeemed.



Each player has received the naira equivalent of $100,000, while each official has received the equivalent of $50,000, completing their package of cash rewards, national honours and three-bedroom homes in… pic.twitter.com/T6a76z0fsy — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) September 10, 2026

Tinubu keeps promise to D'Tigress

The payment fulfils the cash component of the reward package President Tinubu announced after D'Tigress won the 2025 FIBA Women's AfroBasket in Côte d'Ivoire.

Nigeria secured a record fifth consecutive AfroBasket title and their seventh continental championship after defeating Mali 78-64 in the final, further establishing themselves as Africa's dominant women's basketball team.

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Beyond the cash rewards, the package also includes national honours and three-bedroom homes in Abuja for the players.

According to the Presidency, all aspects of the promised package have now been completed for the team.

The government acknowledged that the payments took longer than many expected but explained that statutory procedures had to be followed before the funds could be released.

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