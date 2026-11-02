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Man United vs Roma: What I found from the H2H - Scary!

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 21:48 - 02 November 2026
Man United vs Roma: History Suggests Another Goal-Filled Night at Old Trafford
Man United vs Roma: History Suggests Another Goal-Filled Night at Old Trafford
Manchester United face a daunting task against Gian Piero Gasperini’s AS Roma on Tuesday. History suggests a wild night ahead, with their previous head-to-head meetings averaging six goals per match.
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Ahead of the latest chapter between the two clubs, Manchester United fans, consider this your friendly warning.

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If history is anything to go by, the meeting on Tuesday night with AS Roma could be another evening of goals, drama and questionable defending.

The two sides have met three times in the head-to-head record, producing an incredible 18 goals, with Manchester United winning twice, Roma claiming one victory and neither side settling for a draw.

That's an average of six goals per meeting, and if Roma's recent form is anything to go by, there could be more entertainment on the menu.

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READ ALSO: Kobbie Mainoo rallies Man United amid crisis ahead Roma clash — One win changes everything

Six Goals a Game? Somebody Needs to Defend!

The previous meetings between these two sides have certainly not been short of action.

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Roma beat Manchester United 3-2 in May 2021, but that came after the English side had demolished the Italians 6-2 in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final.

Gian Piero Gasperini

Before that, United had also beaten Roma 3-2 in a 2014 Champions Cup encounter. Two United wins, one Roma victory and 18 goals.

Apparently, these two clubs don't understand the meaning of a quiet evening!

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Roma Are Coming With Goals, Not Greetings!

The bigger concern for Manchester United is Roma's current attacking form under Gian Piero Gasperini.

The Italian side have scored at least three goals in each of their last four matches, showing that they are not exactly struggling to find the back of the net.

READ ALSO: Gabriel Sara marks 100th Galatasaray appearance by feeding ruthless Osimhen

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Their most recent outing was particularly painful for Nigerian football fans, as Roma put five past Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and Udinese in a 5-2 victory.

Okoye made four saves, but even that wasn't enough to stop the Roma goal machine.

Now, they head into this meeting with Manchester United carrying that attacking confidence.

And considering United's struggles across competitions this season, this is hardly the opponent they would have chosen for a defensive test.

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Manchester United, Consider Yourselves Warned!

Of course, previous results do not guarantee another goal-fest, and Manchester United will fancy their chances of making their own statement.

But Roma have been scoring freely, their manager has them playing with attacking intent, and the history between these clubs suggests that goals are rarely in short supply.

Man Utd have struggled this season
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Three meetings, 18 goals and Roma scoring for fun. Reds, are you ready for this one? Because Roma certainly look ready to cause trouble. Be scared, Reds!

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