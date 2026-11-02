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Man United: Erik ten Hag makes shocking relegation claim

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:33 - 02 November 2026
Erik Ten Hag.
Erik Ten Hag.
Former Ajax and Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag discussed the possibility of the Red Devils getting relegated.
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Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has delivered a stark warning to his old employers, refusing to play down the unprecedented possibility of the club suffering relegation from the Premier League.

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Speaking in a candid interview with ESPN, the Dutch tactician assessed the rapidly unfolding crisis at Old Trafford, offering a grim view of their current predicament. 

What Ten Hag said

With Manchester United enduring a disastrous start to the 2026/27 campaign under current manager Michael Carrick, they currently sit 16th in the league table, hovering just a single point above the relegation zone.

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Ten Hag insisted that no club, regardless of their historical stature, is completely immune to the drop in modern English football.

"In the Premier League it's certainly possible, because all the teams are simply strong," Ten Hag told ESPN. "They're all strong squads, all good managers," he added, highlighting the intense competitive parity of the division.

Former Man United and Bayer Leverkusen manager Erik ten Hag || Imago

The Dutchman then pointed to the psychological toll that consecutive defeats can inflict on a struggling squad.

"And if you end up on the wrong side once and you really get into that vicious circle… yes, then it can become very, very difficult," he warned.

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Ten Hag is intimately familiar with the immense pressures and systemic dysfunctions that can plague the Manchester United dressing room.

Before being dismissed by the club hierarchy in late 2024, he oversaw a turbulent two-and-a-half-year tenure in Manchester.

While he successfully ended the club's trophy drought by securing the 2022/23 Carabao Cup and the 2023/24 FA Cup, his league form was scrutinised.

During the 2023/24 season, Ten Hag guided Manchester United to an eighth-place finish, mathematically recording the club's lowest-ever final position in the Premier League era. The Red Devils were 14th when he was sacked the following season

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The current crisis under Carrick appears to be rapidly accelerating into a similar downward spiral. With no wins in the last nine games across all competitions, the club face a brutal winter schedule that could genuinely drag them into a prolonged relegation dogfight.

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