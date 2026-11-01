Ronaldo has been finished since Juventus — Ten Hag makes damning claim

Former Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag discussed Ronaldo's decline.

Erik ten Hag has made the explosive claim that Cristiano Ronaldo's ability to deliver at the highest level evaporated since his spell at Juventus.

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The former Manchester United manager delivered the blistering assessment during a recent interview with ESPN.

Ten Hag questioned the forward's famed work ethic during their tumultuous time together at Old Trafford, stating that the reality of his daily application fell far short of his public image.

Ten Hag's blistering critique

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Speaking candidly about his discordant relationship with the Portuguese captain, Ten Hag revealed the severe physical limitations he observed.

"The players wanted to work for him and looked up to him because he is one of the greats of all time," Ten Hag explained.

"But over the last seven or eight years, he simply can no longer deliver. From Juventus, it's simply over."

Ten Hag detailed how he laid out tactical expectations upon arriving at Manchester United in the summer of 2022, only to be met with physical resistance.

"He could no longer bring himself to push through the pain to give everything every single day and to train at his maximum," Ten Hag stated.

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When pressed on Ronaldo's global reputation for unmatched dedication, Ten Hag dismissed it as an outdated facade. "Well, that was the image. But he could no longer bring himself to do that," the manager added.

A fractured Old Trafford reunion

The deteriorating relationship between the pair defined the first half of Manchester United's 2022/23 campaign.

Ronaldo struggled immensely under Ten Hag's tactical system, managing a mere three goals in 16 appearances across all competitions.

The rising tension ultimately culminated in an explosive, unsanctioned television interview with Piers Morgan in November 2022.

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Ronaldo publicly stated he held no respect for Ten Hag, leading to the mutual termination of his lucrative contract.

The reality amid 1,000 goal pursuit

While Ten Hag pinpointed the start of Ronaldo's Juventus tenure as his definitive decline, the forward's underlying numbers in Italy remain formidable.

During his three-year spell in Turin between 2018 and 2021, Ronaldo amassed 101 goals in 134 appearances.

He also successfully secured major silverware, winning two Serie A titles and a Coppa Italia crown during that specific period.

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Despite Ten Hag's damning verdict, the veteran striker remains focused on rewriting football's history in the Saudi Pro League.