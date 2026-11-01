CAF appoints Nigerian Samson Adamu as new General Secretary
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Nigerian administrator Samson Adamu as its new General Secretary, confirming his promotion to one of the organisation's most important positions.
Adamu had been serving in an acting capacity since March following the resignation of former secretary-general Veron Mosengo-Omba.
Adamu gets permanent CAF appointment
CAF announced the appointment on Sunday, with president Patrice Motsepe explaining that the decision followed a comprehensive recruitment process. According to Motsepe, the position was widely advertised and several candidates were interviewed before Adamu emerged as the preferred choice.
The Nigerian has spent the last eight years working within African football's governing body, building his experience through key administrative roles.
He previously served as CAF's director of competitions before taking up the position of director of tournaments and events. His appointment as General Secretary represents another significant step in his rise through the organisation.
Adamu had taken over the responsibilities on an interim basis in March after Mosengo-Omba stepped down. The former General Secretary subsequently became president of the football federation in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Nigerian administrator follows distinguished CAF history
Adamu's appointment places him among the most influential administrators in African football, with responsibility for overseeing the organisation's day-to-day operations.
He also comes from a family with a history in football administration. His father, Amos Adamu, was a member of FIFA's executive committee before receiving a ban in 2010 for breaching bribery rules.
The General Secretary position has previously been held by members of the Fahmy family in Egypt. Mourad Fahmy occupied the role from 1961 to 1982, before his son Mustapha served between 1982 and 2010. Amr Fahmy, Mourad's grandson, later held the position from 2017 to 2019.
Adamu's confirmation therefore marks another chapter in CAF's administrative history, with the Nigerian now tasked with helping steer the continent's governing body through its next phase.