Zero! Arsenal force Liverpool into unwanted Premier League record

Arsenal produced a defensive masterclass at Anfield, forcing Liverpool into an unwanted Premier League record in a 1-0 victory.

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The real story, however, was Liverpool’s complete lack of cutting edge. The hosts managed 17 shots but failed to register a single effort on target.

According to Opta, it was the first time since records began in the 2003-04 season that Liverpool had drawn a blank for shots on target in a Premier League match at Anfield.

It just wasn't Liverpool's day 😬 Since records began in 2003-04, this was the first time in 422 Premier League games that Liverpool had zero shots on target at Anfield. https://t.co/QJwIqyA4nd — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 1, 2026

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The game was their 442nd league fixture at the stadium in that period.

Despite enjoying 56 per cent possession and recording 28 touches in the Arsenal box during the first half alone, the most by any side against the Gunners in an opening period since 2008-09, Liverpool could not find a way through.

Florian Wirtz hit the crossbar, and Alexis Mac Allister headed wide from a good position, but David Raya was never seriously tested.

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Gabriel x Konsa 🪨🪨 @Arsenal https://t.co/2yvxlxw8jJ — Premier League (@premierleague) November 1, 2026

The result leaves Liverpool nine points behind the leaders after nine games and highlights just how effective Arsenal’s organisation has become under Arteta.