Advertisement

Zero! Arsenal force Liverpool into unwanted Premier League record

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 21:24 - 01 November 2026
Arsenal produced a defensive masterclass at Anfield, forcing Liverpool into an unwanted Premier League record in a 1-0 victory.
Advertisement

Kai Havertz’s 16th-minute goal proved decisive, ending the Gunners’ 14-year wait for a league win on Merseyside and sending Mikel Arteta’s side top of the table.

Advertisement

The real story, however, was Liverpool’s complete lack of cutting edge. The hosts managed 17 shots but failed to register a single effort on target.

According to Opta, it was the first time since records began in the 2003-04 season that Liverpool had drawn a blank for shots on target in a Premier League match at Anfield.

Advertisement

The game was their 442nd league fixture at the stadium in that period.

Despite enjoying 56 per cent possession and recording 28 touches in the Arsenal box during the first half alone, the most by any side against the Gunners in an opening period since 2008-09, Liverpool could not find a way through.

Florian Wirtz hit the crossbar, and Alexis Mac Allister headed wide from a good position, but David Raya was never seriously tested.

Advertisement

The result leaves Liverpool nine points behind the leaders after nine games and highlights just how effective Arsenal’s organisation has become under Arteta.

The Gunners must now be considered favourites to retain the title, especially after Manchester City's defeat to Brighton just 24 hours earlier.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Super Eagles star Umar Sadiq returns from injury to save Valencia
Football
01.11.2026
Super Eagles star Umar Sadiq returns from injury to save Valencia
Alex Iwobi surpasses Mohamed Salah
Football
01.11.2026
Alex Iwobi surpasses Mohamed Salah
Kenya's Raila Odinga International Stadium | FootyHeadlines
Football
01.11.2026
Ballon d'Or set to grace Kenya as European giants plan Nairobi clash
Iwobi sets sights on all-time Premier League record after surpassing Salah
Football
01.11.2026
Iwobi sets sights on all-time Premier League record after surpassing Salah
The Flamingos of Nigeria | BSN
Football
01.11.2026
Nigeria books World Cup semifinal ticket as Flamingos edge Venezuela
Super Eagles striker Arokodare reveals most frustrating part of Ajax fairytale
Football
01.11.2026
Super Eagles striker Arokodare reveals most frustrating part of Ajax fairytale