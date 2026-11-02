'It could happen quickly' – Haaland's father speaks on potential Man City exit amid 114 charges verdict

Alf-Inge Haaland has addressed speculation regarding Erling Haaland's future at Manchester City as the club awaits its financial charges appeal outcome

Alf-Inge Haaland has addressed speculation over Erling Haaland’s future at Manchester City as the club awaits the outcome of its financial charges appeal.

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The former City midfielder insists the family will wait for the verdict, although his comments have left the door open to uncertainty over the striker’s long-term future.

Alf-Inge Haaland addresses Man City uncertainty

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The case, which concerns 115 alleged breaches, has generated speculation about potential punishments, including relegation and a substantial points deduction. Such sanctions could prompt several key players to consider their futures at the Etihad Stadium.

Asked whether his son could leave if City receive a severe punishment, Alf-Inge referenced Juventus' punishment for match-fixing before urging patience.

“Well, Juventus was match-fixing and a few other things,” he said.

“I think we should await the appeal process. It could happen quickly, even though there are rival supporters, clubs, and not least journalists who are out for blood against City right now. So we’ll just have to wait and see what the appeal outcome says.”

Haaland focused on football despite transfer links

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Alf-Inge also maintained that City believe they have sufficient evidence to challenge the verdict, adding that his son is concentrating on his performances rather than the uncertainty surrounding the club.

“City believe they have strong evidence to stand up and prove their innocence, so I think we wait until that decision is reached. Erling thinks about playing as much football as he can and concentrates on that. I think it’s more those of us outside the pitch who think a bit more about it.”

Haaland has continued his prolific scoring form this season, registering nine goals in his opening nine Premier League appearances. However, he failed to find the net in City's 1-0 home defeat to Brighton.

Arsenal have previously been linked with the Norwegian, while Real Madrid are also reportedly monitoring his situation. Haaland finished eighth in the 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings, behind winner Harry Kane.

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