Ballon d'Or holder Kane breaks Barcelona hearts with Bayern admission

Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane has revealed he is just days away from signing a new contract extension with Bayern Munich

Harry Kane has revealed that he expects to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich within the next few days, putting an end to growing speculation about his future.

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The England captain's decision is likely to disappoint Barcelona, who have been linked with a move for the prolific striker as they consider their long-term attacking options.

Kane closes in on Bayern contract extension

Kane's current agreement with Bayern is due to expire next summer, having signed a four-year deal when he joined the German champions from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023.

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His future had attracted attention amid suggestions that he could return to the Premier League to pursue Alan Shearer's all-time goalscoring record or follow Robert Lewandowski's path by moving to Barcelona.

However, the 33-year-old now appears committed to extending his stay at the Allianz Arena. Speaking ahead of Bayern's Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid, Kane confirmed that negotiations had progressed significantly and that an agreement was close.

“I would say it is more (a matter of) days,” he said, adding, “There has been good conversations over this weekend and today as well. I know I keep saying we are close, but we are extremely close now. Details are just details in every contract.

“A lot of the bigger stuff has been ironed out and we are happy with, but in every contract there is loads of little things that go into it, small details that in the end the lawyers have to thrash out and figure out.

“So all in all I would say it is more days than weeks. From what I have heard, the conversations have gone well again today and hopefully we will be in a place to do something within the next few days.”

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Ballon d'Or winner reaffirms commitment to Bayern

Kane's expected extension comes after an outstanding campaign in which he scored 73 goals for club and country, won two trophies in Germany and helped England finish third at the World Cup.

Those performances earned him the 2026 Ballon d'Or, making him the first Englishman to win the prestigious award since Michael Owen in 2001.

He presented the trophy to Bayern supporters on Saturday before their Bundesliga meeting with Borussia Dortmund, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Kane missed a second-half penalty and struck the post in his first appearance since receiving the award.