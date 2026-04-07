Advertisement

We are hungrier than ever – Arteta vows Arsenal will bounce back from quadruple heartbreak vs Sporting

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 08:35 - 07 April 2026
Arsenal 'hungrier than ever' — Arteta vows Gunners will bounce back from quadruple heartbreak vs Sporting
Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal have the mental steel to ignore their domestic cup exits and silence the Alvalade fortress in tonight's Champions League showdown.
Advertisement

Mikel Arteta has issued a defiant rallying cry ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Sporting CP, insisting his players are hungrier than ever after seeing their dreams of a historic quadruple evaporate in a week.

Advertisement

The Gunners arrived in Portugal sitting top of the Premier League but nursing the bruises of a double domestic exit.

Eliminations from both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup have ended talk of a four-trophy sweep, placing an immense weight of expectation on their Champions League campaign.

Advertisement

UCL: Sporting vs Arsenal

Facing a Sporting side that has won 17 consecutive home matches is the ultimate litmus test for Arsenal's mental fortitude.

Critics have questioned whether the North London side has the depth to sustain a challenge on two fronts, but Arteta has dismissed any suggestion of a "bottle" mentality.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta || Imago
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to beat Sporting tonight || Imago
Advertisement

"When you look at what they [Sporting] have done, especially at home, the way they have behaved in this Champions League, we know the difficulty of the match," Arteta said. "That's why we want it even more."

The uncomfortable truth for Arsenal is that domestic dominance means little if they cannot navigate the hostile environments of elite European knockout football.

Their last meeting with Sporting in 2023 ended in failure, a memory that continues to haunt the fanbase.

However, this is a different Arsenal, one led by the clinical Viktor Gyokeres and a refurbished midfield.

Advertisement
It is a homecoming for Viktor Gyokeres.
It is a homecoming for Viktor Gyokeres.

Arteta is no longer interested in "learning lessons" or "valuable experiences." He is demanding a verdict.

The Spaniard has stripped away the safety net, knowing that another exit would turn a season of promise into one of what-ifs.

The absence of Sporting’s suspended captain Morten Hjulmand provides a window of opportunity that Arsenal must exploit.

While the Portuguese champions relied on a miracle comeback against Bodo/Glimt to reach this stage, Arsenal have been the model of consistency in Europe, remaining unbeaten in 10 outings.

Tonight is about more than just a semi-final spot; it is about proving that the quadruple heartbreak was merely a stumble, not a collapse.

Arteta has set the stakes: the Gunners are not just playing for a result; they are playing to prove they belong at the pinnacle of the European game.

Expect a performance fuelled by the bitterness of recent defeats.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Mikel Arteta Arsenal Sporting CP Champions League
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Ways To Get Started With Slot Games On A Direct Slot Website
Betting Trends
07.04.2026
Ways To Get Started With Slot Games On A Direct Slot Website
My greatest achievement — Osimhen reveals first big purchase with football money
Football
07.04.2026
My greatest achievement — Osimhen reveals first big purchase with football money
“This is the ultimate honour' — Harry Maguire signs new Man Utd contract
Football
07.04.2026
“This is the ultimate honour' — Harry Maguire signs new Man Utd contract
Noah Lyles & Junelle Bromfield: How the Olympic couple threw a wedding where NO ONE wanted to leave the dance floor
Lifestyle
07.04.2026
Noah Lyles & Junelle Bromfield: How the Olympic couple threw a wedding where NO ONE wanted to leave the dance floor
Sporting vs Arsenal: 10 facts you need to know ahead of UCL quarter-final
Football
07.04.2026
Sporting vs Arsenal: 10 facts you need to know ahead of UCL quarter-final
UCL: Arsenal will be 'like a wounded beast' — Sporting boss warns players
Football
07.04.2026
UCL: Arsenal will be 'like a wounded beast' — Sporting boss warns players