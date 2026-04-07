We are hungrier than ever – Arteta vows Arsenal will bounce back from quadruple heartbreak vs Sporting

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal have the mental steel to ignore their domestic cup exits and silence the Alvalade fortress in tonight's Champions League showdown.

Mikel Arteta has issued a defiant rallying cry ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Sporting CP, insisting his players are hungrier than ever after seeing their dreams of a historic quadruple evaporate in a week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Gunners arrived in Portugal sitting top of the Premier League but nursing the bruises of a double domestic exit.

Eliminations from both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup have ended talk of a four-trophy sweep, placing an immense weight of expectation on their Champions League campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

🔵 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 🔘



🆚 Sporting CP

🕗 8pm (UK)

🏆 Champions League

🏟️ Estádio José Alvalade pic.twitter.com/iydojAE7Id — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 7, 2026

UCL: Sporting vs Arsenal

Facing a Sporting side that has won 17 consecutive home matches is the ultimate litmus test for Arsenal's mental fortitude.

Critics have questioned whether the North London side has the depth to sustain a challenge on two fronts, but Arteta has dismissed any suggestion of a "bottle" mentality.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to beat Sporting tonight || Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

"When you look at what they [Sporting] have done, especially at home, the way they have behaved in this Champions League, we know the difficulty of the match," Arteta said. "That's why we want it even more."

The uncomfortable truth for Arsenal is that domestic dominance means little if they cannot navigate the hostile environments of elite European knockout football.

Their last meeting with Sporting in 2023 ended in failure, a memory that continues to haunt the fanbase.

However, this is a different Arsenal, one led by the clinical Viktor Gyokeres and a refurbished midfield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is a homecoming for Viktor Gyokeres.

Arteta is no longer interested in "learning lessons" or "valuable experiences." He is demanding a verdict.

The Spaniard has stripped away the safety net, knowing that another exit would turn a season of promise into one of what-ifs.

The absence of Sporting’s suspended captain Morten Hjulmand provides a window of opportunity that Arsenal must exploit.

While the Portuguese champions relied on a miracle comeback against Bodo/Glimt to reach this stage, Arsenal have been the model of consistency in Europe, remaining unbeaten in 10 outings.

Tonight is about more than just a semi-final spot; it is about proving that the quadruple heartbreak was merely a stumble, not a collapse.

Arteta has set the stakes: the Gunners are not just playing for a result; they are playing to prove they belong at the pinnacle of the European game.