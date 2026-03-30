England manager Tuchel confirms injury to Arsenal stars following withdrawal from national team

England manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Arsenal duo Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka are genuinely injured, deepening a potential crisis for their club as ten Gunners players pulled out of international duty over the weekend.

The pair have returned to their club's London Colney training ground ahead of the FA Cup tie against Southampton this Saturday.

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Rice and Saka were among 11 England players granted extra time off, causing them to miss the 1-1 draw with Uruguay on Friday.

However, after failing fitness tests on Saturday, both have been sent home before the upcoming friendly against Japan.

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Tuchel confirms injury

While some might suspect Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is protecting his players by using Sir Alex Ferguson's famous international break tactics, Tuchel has clarified that the fitness concerns for Saka and Rice are legitimate

Thomas Tuchel (Credit: Imago)

"They were both in discomfort in the assessment. It made no sense," Tuchel stated. "There is nothing more from me to add as a coach; I am not a medical expert.

“We had an assessment after the match and none of them were able to stay and get any minutes."

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Declan Rice || imago

The England boss elaborated on the decision, explaining the need for caution. "They had a medical assessment and wanted desperately to be involved, but it made no sense to take this risk.

“If it had been the last game of the season, we would have kept them and tried everything, but at this moment, it did not make sense to take the risk of making it worse."

Bukayo Saka | IMAGO

"I am disappointed, but not disappointed with the players," Tuchel added. "I am disappointed as we wanted everyone in good spirits and good health. I am not angry with the players.

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“I got the feeling everyone was desperate to play. Some of the injured players started their treatment here, which showed me they wanted to be part of the group."