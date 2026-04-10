Top 7 Football Clubs That Have Won the Treble in History

Winning a treble in football is not a common achievement, with only a handful of clubs in history managing to pull it off, and even fewer have done it in the classic sense: winning the domestic league, main domestic cup, and the UEFA Champions League all in a single season.

It is one of those feats that separate the great teams from the truly legendary. So, let’s take a look at the top seven clubs that have actually managed to pull this off.

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1. Manchester United – 1998/99

David Beckham, Andy Cole, Gary Neville, Peter Schmeichel, and Paul Scholes to narrate Manchester United to release a documentary on the 1999 treble.

Let’s start with one of the most iconic treble wins of all time. Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United in 1998/99 did not just win the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League; they did it in a dramatic fashion.

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The Red Devils sealed the league title on the final day, beat Newcastle United in the FA Cup final, and then pulled off that drama that happened in the Champions League final in Barcelona.

Two injury-time goals from Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stunned Bayern Munich and won United their second European title.

It was not perfect football, but it was pure grit and belief. And honestly, if you watched that season, it felt like something magical was happening.

2. Barcelona – 2008/09

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Samuel Eto'o won a treble with Barcelona in 2009 | IMAGO

Pep Guardiola’s first season in charge. A rookie manager with bold ideas and a young Lionel Messi in ridiculous form. That Barça team were not just good; they were a machine with style. They swept La Liga, won the Copa del Rey, and dominated Manchester United in the Champions League final.

They played football in a way people had not really seen before with high pressing, intricate passing, and the kind of control that made even top teams look second-rate. If United’s treble was about drama, Barcelona’s was about dominance.

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3. Inter Milan – 2009/10

Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan team won a treble in 2010. Photo/Imago

In true José Mourinho fashion, Inter Milan’s treble win in 2009/10 was not the prettiest to watch, but it was brutally effective. Serie A, Coppa Italia, and Champions League were all won in style. The Champions League final against Bayern Munich was a masterclass in counter-attacking football. Diego Milito bagged a brace, and Inter won 2–0.

Mourinho cried, then left for Real Madrid almost immediately. But no one can take away what he built that year. Inter had not won the European Cup since 1965, and suddenly they had a treble.

4. Barcelona – 2014/15

Neymar won the treble with Barcelona in 2015 || Imago

Yeah, they are on the list twice, showing how good Barcelona were in the 2010s.

This time it was not Guardiola at the helm; it was Luis Enrique. And instead of Messi stealing all the headlines, it was more of a trio job. The infamous MSN Messi, Luis Suárez, and Neymar, who were unplayable at times.

They won La Liga, beat Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey final, and then saw off Juventus in the Champions League final. That side was fast, clinical, and had that slight edge of arrogance.

5. Bayern Munich – 2012/13

Thomas Muller is a two-time treble winner with Bayern.

After coming agonisingly close in previous seasons, Bayern Munich finally did it in style under Jupp Heynckes. Bundesliga? Smashed it. DFB-Pokal? No problem. Champions League? Sweet revenge.

They faced Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley and won it late thanks to Arjen Robben. It was not a walk in the park, though, as Dortmund were a real threat that year, and the all-German final had a lot riding on it.

6. Celtic – 1966/67

Long before treble-winning became this modern buzzword, Celtic were doing it when football was still black and white on TV.

The “Lisbon Lions”, as they were called, won the Scottish League, Scottish Cup, and the European Cup, all with a squad made up entirely of players born within 30 miles of Glasgow.

They beat Inter Milan 2-1 in the European Cup final in Lisbon, coming from behind in classic underdog fashion. It is still one of the most romantic football stories out there.

7. Manchester City – 2022/23

Manchester City are the latest treble winners (Photo Credit: Imago)

Last on this list (for now) is the latest entrant—Pep Guardiola again, but this time with Manchester City.

They clinched the Premier League in that classic relentless City style, edged past Manchester United in the FA Cup final, and finally, after all those near misses, they lifted the Champions League by beating Inter Milan 1-0.

It was not as dramatic as United’s '99 or as stylish as Pep’s Barça, but it was complete. They controlled games, rotated perfectly, and had Erling Haaland scoring for fun.

There are other honourable mentions.

There have been domestic trebles galore—clubs like Bayern, Celtic, and PSG have dominated their leagues and cups. But without the Champions League, it’s not the real deal.