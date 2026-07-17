They will win 4-0 — Chelsea legend predicts Spain vs Argentina final

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has made a bold prediction ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain.

Leboeuf has predicted that Spain will crush Lionel Messi’s Argentina 4-0 in the 2026 World Cup final.

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After an opening scoreless draw against Cape Verde, La Roja recorded dominant wins over Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, and Austria.

Midfielder Mikel Merino then provided heroics from the bench to edge past Portugal and Belgium, before Spain secured a convincing 2-0 semifinal win over France

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Meanwhile, Argentina’s path has been defined by drama and late winners.

While Messi has been exceptional with eight goals and four assists, the team has repeatedly scraped through to get to consecutive World Cup finals.

Leboeuf predicts big win for Spain against Argentina

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Despite Argentina's resilient spirit, Leboeuf believes Spain’s tactical superiority will shine through.

"I apologize, but I must predict a very large scoreline," Leboeuf stated on ESPN UK.

"I’m going with 4-0 in favor of Spain. I have respect for Argentina and could consider a 3-2 outcome, but I believe that if Spain scores first, Argentina will have to push forward, which could lead to them being punished given the talent of the Spanish squad."