‘They have earned it’ - Ex-Super Eagles star hits back at critics questioning Arsenal's style of play

Former Super Eagles defender Godwin Okpara has asserted that Arsenal will be deserving Premier League champions if they secure the title this season, pushing back against critics who have questioned their style of play.

Okpara’s comments come as prominent pundits, including former Manchester United and Liverpool players, have cast doubt on the Gunners' legitimacy as potential champions.

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One of the most vocal critics has been ex-Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes, who suggested that no team has been convincing enough to merit the trophy this season.

Similarly, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has raised concerns about Arsenal's attacking prowess, arguing that the team lacks a standout superstar and that manager Mikel Arteta has been overly cautious in crucial matches.

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Okpara slams Arsenal’s critics

In response to the debate, former Nigeria international Godwin Okpara insists that winning the Premier League is a monumental achievement that commands respect, regardless of how it is accomplished.

"In my opinion, any team that wins the Premier League deserves it," the former Nigeria player told The New Telegraph.

"It is one of the most competitive leagues in the world. Even teams at the bottom are strong, so finishing at the top is a major achievement."

Arsenal players looking frustrated || imago

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Okpara highlighted that Arsenal's current position is the culmination of years of hard work and steady improvement.

"It requires consistency, discipline, and quality," he explained. "Arsenal have been close for several years now. They have finished in second and third positions multiple times, showing that they are competitive."

He argued that the Gunners' sustained challenge is a result of long-term development, not a fluke. "At some point, you have to acknowledge their effort and give them credit. If they eventually win the title, then it means they have earned it."

"It does not matter how they play, whether people think their style is attractive or not. What matters is the results. For me, if Arsenal win the league, they deserve full recognition."

Arsenal currently leads the Premier League title race, sitting nine points clear of Manchester City with seven games left to play. However, they missed the chance of winning their first trophy this season after losing 2-0 to Man City in the Carabao Cup.

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