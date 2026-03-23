‘Arteta got it wrong’ -Carragher sends messages to Arsenal fans after Carabao Cup final loss

Jamie Carragher blasted Mikel Arteta’s decision to start Kepa over David Raya after Arsenal’s 2-0 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has criticised Mikel Arteta for what he believed was a decisive selection error in Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

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Mikel Arteta's side lost the final of the Carabao Cup | IMAGO

The result saw the Gunners miss out on their first silverware of the 2025–26 season, with questions already emerging over key tactical decisions.

What Carragher said

Carragher singled out Arteta’s decision to start Kepa Arrizabalaga ahead of regular No.1 David Raya as a major misstep.

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“It was a significant mistake by Mikel Arteta to select Kepa over Raya. When a club has gone so long without a trophy, it is essential to field your strongest team in a final,” Carragher wrote.

Despite the backlash, Arteta defended his choice, explaining that Kepa had featured throughout the Carabao Cup campaign and deserved to start the final.

However, the decision ultimately backfired.

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