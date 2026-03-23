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‘Arteta got it wrong’ -Carragher sends messages to Arsenal fans after Carabao Cup final loss
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has criticised Mikel Arteta for what he believed was a decisive selection error in Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.
The result saw the Gunners miss out on their first silverware of the 2025–26 season, with questions already emerging over key tactical decisions.
What Carragher said
Carragher singled out Arteta’s decision to start Kepa Arrizabalaga ahead of regular No.1 David Raya as a major misstep.
“It was a significant mistake by Mikel Arteta to select Kepa over Raya. When a club has gone so long without a trophy, it is essential to field your strongest team in a final,” Carragher wrote.
Despite the backlash, Arteta defended his choice, explaining that Kepa had featured throughout the Carabao Cup campaign and deserved to start the final.
However, the decision ultimately backfired.
Just after the hour mark, Kepa failed to clear a dangerous cross from Rayan Cherki, gifting Nico O'Reilly a simple finish that put City in control.