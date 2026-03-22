Guardiola eclipses Fergie, Man City overtake Chelsea, Arsenal the biggest losers as EFL Cup records fall

Arsenal's loss in the EFL Cup final set unwanted records for the Gunners, while Pep Guardiola and Manchester City made the right kind of history

Pep Guardiola made history at Wembley as Manchester City cruised past Arsenal to lift the EFL Cup, rewriting the competition’s record books in the process.

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It was a night of dominance for City and despair for the Gunners, as multiple milestones fell in one of the most one-sided finals in recent years.

Guardiola breaks managerial record as City reign supreme

Manchester City’s 2-0 victory over Arsenal at Wembley was more than just another trophy—it was a landmark moment.

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Guardiola secured his fifth League Cup title, overtaking legendary managers like Alex Ferguson, Brian Clough, and José Mourinho to become the most successful manager in the competition’s history.

15 - Manchester City now boast 15 wins at the new Wembley Stadium as a neutral venue since it opened in 2007 – now the most such victories of any side in that time at the national stadium, overtaking Chelsea’s 14. Locals. pic.twitter.com/IE0Ygdptca — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 22, 2026

5 - Pep Guardiola has won the League Cup for the fifth time, the most of any manager in the competition’s history, overtaking Brian Clough, Alex Ferguson and José Mourinho. Sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/a7ykxvOmxD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 22, 2026

City also set a new benchmark at the new Wembley Stadium, recording their 15th neutral venue win since its reopening in 2007—surpassing Chelsea’s previous record of 14.

On the pitch, it was Nico O'Reilly who stole the show. The youngster netted twice in the second half, first capitalising on a loose ball from Rayan Cherki’s cross before powering home a header just minutes later from Matheus Nunes’ delivery to seal the win.

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Arsenal’s misery deepens with unwanted record

For Arsenal, the defeat marked yet another painful chapter in their recent cup history. The Gunners have now lost four consecutive League Cup finals, the longest such streak in the competition’s history, extending their wait for silverware since 2020.

Despite an encouraging start that saw Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka denied by a stunning triple save from James Trafford, Mikel Arteta’s side struggled to maintain their intensity.

4 - Arsenal have lost each of their last four League Cup finals – now the outright longest run of finals without taking home the trophy by any side in the competition’s history. Crushed. pic.twitter.com/BJEvqS9qm5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 22, 2026

410 - Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester City was their first by a margin of 2+ goals in 410 days (0-2 v Newcastle in the League Cup, Feb. 2025).



It also marked their largest xG deficit in a cup tie this season (0.63 for, 1.51 against).



Blow. pic.twitter.com/187DSQEWV0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 22, 2026

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Statistically, the loss underlined City’s superiority, with Arsenal suffering their biggest expected goals (xG) deficit in a cup match this season (0.63 to 1.51). It also ended a 410-day run without losing by two or more goals.