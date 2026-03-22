Arsenal must change one thing to avoid bottling the league — Gunners legend Ian Wright

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has claimed that the Gunners risk bottling their Premier League lead if they do not fix one problem

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has warned that Arsenal must improve their mentality if they are to hold off rivals Manchester City and secure the 2025/26 Premier League title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wright noted that their recent 2-0 loss to Man City in the EFL Cup final could serve as a wake-up call ahead of the crucial run-in.

Mentality is key for the title push

Wright stressed that Arsenal’s players cannot switch off for even brief periods, stating, “The mentality has to be much better than it was today; we can't play for 15 minutes then clock off because we can't break them down.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He believes the Carabao Cup defeat could be a catalyst to refocus the squad, particularly with key players like Martin Ødegaard and Eze set to return.

“But Arsenal's project is about trying to win that league so this might be the catalyst to make them understand 'we can do this. We won't be playing with Kepa in goal, we'll probably have Eze back, we might have Odegaard back' so it's a different team that's going to be out there,” Wright explained.

Kepa error highlights need for better decision-making

Wright also criticised Mikel Arteta’s choice to start Kepa Arrizabalaga, whose mistake gifted Man City the opener.

“The gamble didn't pay off. It was the fashion of the mistake [from Kepa] that makes you think 'that's a No2'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It's something you wouldn't see a No1 goalkeeper make and it's unfortunate because it's the turning point,” Wright said.

He added that if the goal hadn’t been conceded, Arsenal might have had a chance to turn the game around after substitutions. Despite the criticism, Arteta defended his decision, insisting he would make the same choice again.