Advertisement

Arsenal must change one thing to avoid bottling the league — Gunners legend Ian Wright

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 00:47 - 23 March 2026
Arsenal legend Ian Wright || Image credit: Imago
Ian Wright, Arsenal legend || Imago
Arsenal legend Ian Wright has claimed that the Gunners risk bottling their Premier League lead if they do not fix one problem
Advertisement

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has warned that Arsenal must improve their mentality if they are to hold off rivals Manchester City and secure the 2025/26 Premier League title.

Advertisement

Wright noted that their recent 2-0 loss to Man City in the EFL Cup final could serve as a wake-up call ahead of the crucial run-in.

Mentality is key for the title push

Wright stressed that Arsenal’s players cannot switch off for even brief periods, stating, “The mentality has to be much better than it was today; we can't play for 15 minutes then clock off because we can't break them down.”

Advertisement

He believes the Carabao Cup defeat could be a catalyst to refocus the squad, particularly with key players like Martin Ødegaard and Eze set to return.

“But Arsenal's project is about trying to win that league so this might be the catalyst to make them understand 'we can do this. We won't be playing with Kepa in goal, we'll probably have Eze back, we might have Odegaard back' so it's a different team that's going to be out there,” Wright explained.

Kepa error highlights need for better decision-making

Wright also criticised Mikel Arteta’s choice to start Kepa Arrizabalaga, whose mistake gifted Man City the opener.

“The gamble didn't pay off. It was the fashion of the mistake [from Kepa] that makes you think 'that's a No2'.

Advertisement

It's something you wouldn't see a No1 goalkeeper make and it's unfortunate because it's the turning point,” Wright said.

He added that if the goal hadn’t been conceded, Arsenal might have had a chance to turn the game around after substitutions. Despite the criticism, Arteta defended his decision, insisting he would make the same choice again.

Wright’s warning is clear: Arsenal’s path to the title requires mental resilience, smart decision-making, and the full impact of their top players in the final stretch.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Super Eagles coach Chelle || Imago
Super Eagles
23.03.2026
'Extend his contract' - Veteran Journalist backs Chelle to lead Super Eagles to AFCON glory
AFCON drama deepens as Moroccan club fires player over Senegal final controversy
AFCON 2025
23.03.2026
AFCON drama deepens as Moroccan club fires player over Senegal final controversy
The weekend Lookman became a legend in Madrid - and six other Naija Stars Abroad who showed up
Football
23.03.2026
The weekend Lookman became a legend in Madrid - and six other Naija Stars Abroad who showed up
Victor Osimhen: Highest-Paid Super Eagles Star Spends Over ₦81 MILLION on a Cessna Private Jet Every Time He Returns to "His Miami"
Lifestyle
23.03.2026
Victor Osimhen: Highest-Paid Super Eagles Star Spends Over ₦81 MILLION on a Cessna Private Jet Every Time He Returns to "His Miami"
Arsenal legend Ian Wright || Image credit: Imago
Football
23.03.2026
Arsenal must change one thing to avoid bottling the league — Gunners legend Ian Wright
Udinese boss hails Super Eagles returnee Maduka Okoye after crucial Genoa win
Football
23.03.2026
Udinese boss hails Super Eagles returnee Maduka Okoye after crucial Genoa win