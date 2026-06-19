'They don fess!' – Nigerians react as Chelsea handed Monday night Football opener in 2026/27 Premier League fixtures

The release of the 2026/27 Premier League fixtures has already sparked lively debates among football fans, but it was Chelsea’s opening-day assignment that generated some of the funniest reactions online.

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BREAKING: The fixtures for the opening weekend of the 2026/27 Premier League season have been released! 📆 pic.twitter.com/RdntTpIgJy — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 19, 2026

The Blues have been scheduled to play under the spotlight of Monday Night Football during the opening round of fixtures.

Chelsea will face Fulham in the opening game of the 2026/27 Premier League fixtures on Monday, 24th August.

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Chelsea fixture sparks online banter

One of the reactions from X user @EngrArmstrong_, who jokingly suggested that Chelsea had been singled out from the very beginning of the campaign.

“They don fess slam Chelsea Monday Night Football on the opening game of the season make their mind dey fess," he posted.

They don fess slam Chelsea Monday night Football on the opening game of the season make their mind dey fess 😂😂😂😂😂 — Carricks Era (@EngrArmstrong_) June 19, 2026

Chelsea playing every Monday starting on the first day pic.twitter.com/0jNzivDbUO — SartingEleven (@TheStarting_XI_) June 19, 2026

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Damn so Chelsea will be playing Monday night football next season 💔 — LOUISFIRE💯 (@Louisfire07) June 19, 2026

Let the banter begin, Chelsea on a Monday will be a normalcy — Mr Rager (@UTDrager) June 19, 2026

Monday football is not always good on Chelsea — Eli (@Elikelz12) June 19, 2026

For many supporters, the Monday night slot represents both an opportunity and a challenge.

Chelsea head into the new campaign amid high expectations following the appointment of Xabi Alonso as the new coach and the restructuring of the whole team.

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