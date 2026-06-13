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Senegalese star Nicolas Jackson sets condiitons to return to Alonso's Chelsea

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 07:30 - 13 June 2026
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Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has set clear conditions for his return to Stamford Bridge next season under new boss Xabi Alonso.
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The Senegal international spent the 2025/26 season on loan at Bayern Munich, where he scored 11 goals in 34 appearances, mostly as backup to Harry Kane.

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He is now set to return to Chelsea following the end of his loan spell.

Jackson was a regular starter for the Blues in his first two seasons after joining from Villarreal for £32 million, netting 30 goals in 81 appearances.

However, Chelsea’s heavy investment in new strikers Liam Delap and Joao Pedro last summer led to his temporary exit to the Bundesliga.

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Jackson sends message to Alonso ahead of Chelsea return

Nicolas Jackson to Bayern Munich | IMAGO

According to The Sun, the 24-year-old is “happy” to stay at Chelsea but wants guarantees over his role.

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He will only commit to the club long-term if Alonso regards him as a primary striker in his squad.

The development puts the ball firmly in Alonso’s court as he prepares to take charge. Jackson’s future could depend on whether the new manager sees him as a central figure in his attacking plans or prefers to rely on the club’s recent big-money signings.

Chelsea remain linked with Nigeria and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, who could be available for around 150 million Euros this summer.

The Blues are also in the market for a new left-back and left-winger.

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