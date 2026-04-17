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Super Eagles star makes PFA Team of the Year

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:34 - 17 April 2026
Freshly-minted Super Eagles defender Emmanuel Fernandez made a PFA Team of the Year.
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Super Eagles and Rangers centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez has been named to the 2025/26 PFA Scotland Premiership Team of the Year, crowning an exceptional debut campaign at Ibrox. 

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Emmanuel Fernandez’s excellent season

Arriving from English League One side Peterborough United in the summer of 2025 on a four-year deal, the 24-year-old overcame early-season adaptation struggles to become the absolute bedrock of manager Danny Röhl’s title-chasing defence. 

Fernandez was recognised by his fellow professionals for his commanding one-on-one ability, elite composure in building play from the back, and a remarkably potent attacking threat that has seen him net six goals in 28 appearances across all competitions for the Light Blues. 

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Standing as the lone Rangers representative in the prestigious defensive lineup, the towering centre-back earned his spot alongside Motherwell's Paul McGinn, as well as Heart of Midlothian duo Craig Halkett and Harry Milne.

Fernandez subject to transfer interest

Fernandez's dominant domestic form translated to the international stage, earning him a maiden call-up to the Nigerian national team during the recent FIFA window. 

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The defender made his Super Eagles debut as a substitute in a 2-1 victory over Iran on March 27, before marking his full start just four days later with a goal in a 2-2 draw against Jordan.

As Pulse Sports reported, his international breakthrough, now coupled with his inclusion in the Scottish PFA Team of the Year, has drastically intensified external scouting attention

Several high-profile clubs, with Premier League giants like Chelsea and Arsenal often cited among the suitors, are reportedly preparing summer transfer bids for the 24-year-old.

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