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Emmanuel Fernandez performance for Super Eagles creates headache for Rangers

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:34 - 12 April 2026
Emmanuel Fernandez's performance for the Super Eagles has raised his profile and could impact his club career.
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Rangers are said to be increasingly wary that Emmanuel Fernandez’s meteoric rise and recent international breakthrough with the Super Eagles could precipitate his premature exit from Ibrox this summer. 

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Fernandez’s rising stock

The 24-year-old centre-back officially made his senior debut for Nigeria during the March international window, coming on as a half-time substitute for Semi Ajayi to help secure a 2-1 victory over Iran before scoring his first international goal just days later in his first start against Jordan

This seamless transition to international football has massively amplified his exposure, alerting a host of elite European clubs to his immense quality.

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Consequently, the Rangers hierarchy genuinely fears that his newly acquired international pedigree will make it nearly impossible to retain the towering defender, a huge headache given his importance to Danny Rohl's defensive unit.

Emmanuel Fernandez || imago
Emmanuel Fernandez || imago

Rangers could make bank

According to Ibroxnews, Arsenal have already registered interest in Fernandez, with Chelsea, Everton, West Ham United, Bayer Leverkusen, and Borussia Dortmund also said to be observing him. 

The English-born Nigerian has been a revelation since joining Rangers from EFL League One side Peterborough United in the summer of 2025 for an initial fee of £3.5 million. 

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He has impressively registered six goals in 27 appearances across all competitions this season, underscoring his immense threat from set-pieces, which he showed for the Super Eagles. 

Although Fernandez is securely tied down by a long-term contract that runs until 2029, which also includes a club option for a further year, Rangers are aware he could leave much sooner.

However, they are also preparing to capitalise on his soaring stock by demanding a staggering transfer fee around £35 million. 

Selling him for that amount would completely shatter the Scottish all-time outgoing transfer record. It will also comfortably surpass the £19.6 million fee Rangers previously received from Ajax for Calvin Bassey in the summer of 2022.

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