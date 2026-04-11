Super Eagles hopeful Okonkwo names Man United legendary goalkeeper as idol

Wrexham goalkeeper and Super Eagles hopeful Arthur Okonkwo has identified legendary Manchester United shot-stopper Edwin van der Sar as his "greatest of all time".

Okonkwo has experienced a steady rise recently, joining Wrexham from Arsenal in 2024 and playing a key role in their promotion from League One to the Championship.

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The 24-year-old has remained the first-choice keeper, securing ten clean sheets in 38 appearances this season.

Following his recent switch to Nigeria, a potential call-up to the Nigerian national team in June could cap off a historic season for both the player and his club if they can achieve another promotion.

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Okonkwo names idol

During a recent appearance on the Wrexham Podcast, Okonkwo discussed his career path and cited Van der Sar as a major influence.

"I grew up watching him," he explained, highlighting the extensive time he spent studying the former Manchester United star.

Arthur Okonkwo || Imago

Van der Sar is widely regarded as one of the Premier League's finest-ever goalkeepers, having won multiple titles, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, during his celebrated tenure with the Red Devils.

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Known for his composure, agility, and command of his penalty area, Okonkwo is also skilled with the ball at his feet.

Edwin van der Sar, Man United legend | Imago

As he continues to develop, expectations are high for the young keeper to further refine his abilities.

Currently sitting 7th in the league table, the Red Dragons are just two points shy of Southampton in the final playoff position.

With only five matches remaining in the season, Okonkwo and his teammates have a legitimate chance to secure a place in the playoffs with a strong run of results.

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