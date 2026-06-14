Special Wristbands: Ronaldo, Portugal squad pay emotional tribute to Diogo Jota at World Cup

Portugal's players are wearing commemorative special wristbands in honour of Diogo Jota.

Portugal's national team, led by captain Cristiano Ronaldo, have paid an emotional tribute to late forward Diogo Jota by wearing commemorative wristbands ahead of their opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The touching gesture was seen during training sessions in Miami as the Seleção continued preparations for their Group K opener against DR Congo.

All of the Portugal National Team are wearing bracelets which have Diogo Jota's name on ❤️🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/GdjRBiNjM6 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 14, 2026

The entire squad has adopted the wristbands as a symbol of remembrance for their former teammate, whose tragic death in a car accident last year deeply affected Portuguese football.

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Portugal carries Jota's memory into the World Cup

The specially designed wristbands were presented to the squad by Portugal's Prime Minister, Luis Montenegro, during a meeting before the team departed for North America.

FIFA reportedly approved the wristbands for use during matches, allowing the players to honour Jota throughout their World Cup campaign.

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The bands feature the names of every member of the squad, alongside a dedicated tribute to the former Liverpool forward, ensuring his presence remains part of the team's journey.

"Diogo is our Light" - Martinez

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez spoke emotionally about Jota's lasting influence on the national team.

The former forward earned 49 international caps and scored 14 goals for Portugal, becoming a respected figure both on and off the pitch.

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"Diogo is our light," Martinez said. "He represents the desire to achieve what was always his dream, which was winning titles for Portugal."

The coach added that Jota's memory has become an additional source of motivation for the squad.

"He wanted to win the World Cup, and that gives us a responsibility to honour him and follow his example."

Portugal enters the tournament among the favourites after building a talented squad that combines experienced stars and emerging talents.

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After reaching the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Martinez's side is aiming to go even further this time around.