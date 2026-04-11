Shocking stats which prove Mbappe's decline at Real Madrid
Data uncovered by a Spanish publication has revealed a severe statistical crisis for Kylian Mbappé, whose dramatic slump in form has left Real Madrid’s season teetering on the brink of failure.
Kylian Mbappe’s dip
Following the frustrating 1-1 draw against Girona on Friday, April 10, the French captain has now managed just one solitary goal in his last seven appearances across all competitions.
This lack of clinical finishing has seen his seasonal conversion rate, which stood at a world-class 25% in February, plummet to a staggering 4% during this seven-game drought (he was previously scoring from every four shots; it is now around one in 25), according to AS.
His goal-per-minute ratio tells a similar grim story; before his dip, he scored once in every 70 minutes. That figure is around one in every 497 minutes.
The impact is catastrophic for Los Blancos; the club has dropped vital points in three of their last five league matches, effectively handing a nine-point lead to Barcelona in the LALIGA title race with only seven matches remaining.
Mbappé needs to start firing
The current dip is a jarring contrast to Mbappé's "top of the world" form earlier in the campaign, which helped him race to top the Pichichi race with 23 goals.
Real Madrid now desperately require the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner to rediscover his clinical edge for the upcoming UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich, where they must overturn a two-goal deficit to keep their European dreams alive.
With the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to kick off in June, Didier Deschamps would hope Mbappé’s form is only a blip on the road.