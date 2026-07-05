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‘She Doesn’t Clean or Cook’ — $1.4 Million-Per-Week World Cup Star's Old Clip With Wife Goes Viral After Three Lavish Weddings

David Ben
David Ben 13:31 - 05 July 2026
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‘She Doesn’t Clean or Cook’ — $1.4 Million-Per-Week World Cup Star's Old Clip Wife Goes Viral After Three Lavish Weddings
An old exchange between Riyad Mahrez and his wife, Taylor Ward, has exploded across social media once again, with fans fiercely divided over the Al-Ahli star’s candid remarks about cooking, cleaning and modern marriage.
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Riyad Mahrez may have just brought the curtain down on a glittering international career after captaining Algeria at what proved to be his final FIFA World Cup, but an old clip with his wife Taylor Ward has unexpectedly become one of football’s latest viral talking points.

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Days after the 35-year-old announced his retirement following Algeria’s 2-0 Round of 32 defeat to Switzerland, social media users have rediscovered a memorable exchange from Amazon Prime Video’s Married to the Game, sparking fresh debate over marriage, gender roles and household responsibilities.

Riyad Mahrez captained Algeria at the World Cup | IMAGO

The footage, originally filmed during the couple’s early months in Saudi Arabia following Mahrez’s move from Manchester City in the summer of 2023, has attracted millions of views after being widely shared across X and other social media platforms.

“She Doesn’t Clean. She Doesn’t Cook.”

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Riyad Mahrez and his wife Taylor Ward | Credit: Instagram/ Taylor Ward

During the conversation, Mahrez, earning a reported $1.4 million per week at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, jokingly asks his wife whether she intends to clean their massive new home.

Taylor immediately replies that she hopes they hire cleaners because she has no interest in doing it herself.

Mahrez then responds:

“She doesn’t clean. She doesn’t cook. She does everything else for the family… I want her more in the kitchen and stuff.”

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Screenshot ( Amazon Prime's Married To The Game)

Taylor, however, quickly defended herself.

The 28-year-old influencer and entrepreneur explained that she has always been career-focused and that Mahrez knew exactly who she was before they married.

“I’m a working woman. I’ll put my hands up. I don’t cook his dinner. I’m absolutely terrible at cooking but I make sure it’s on the table.”

Screenshot ( Amazon Prime's Married To The Game)
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The mum of two continued by saying:

“You either get the stay-at-home wife or you get the woman that goes out and works and earns a living.”

Taylor also pointed out that while she may not personally cook or clean, she helps manage the household, raises their daughter and balances her own career.

Mixed reactions flood social media

The conversation has generated thousands of reactions online, most notably on X.

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Some viewers found Mahrez’s comments humorous, describing the exchange as honest banter between husband and wife.

Others sympathised with Taylor’s position, arguing that modern relationships are built on shared responsibilities rather than traditional expectations.

Many also praised Taylor for confidently defending her lifestyle and career without appearing offended by her husband’s remarks.

Others argued that the clip simply reflected two people openly discussing the realities of balancing elite football, business and family life.

See some reactions below:

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Why the Clip Is Trending Again

Riyadh Mahrez and his spouse pose with the UEFA Champions League trophy.

Although many social media users assumed the exchange was recent, the footage actually dates back to Season One of Married to the Game.

The first season followed Mahrez and Taylor after the Algerian captain completed his high-profile transfer from Manchester City to Al-Ahli in 2023, documenting the family’s adjustment to life in Saudi Arabia.

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Mahrez marries British model and influencer Taylor Ward, holds multiple wedding ceremonies in 2022 and 2024 || IG

The series produced several viral moments, including Mahrez’s now-famous “It’s part of the game” response when Taylor admitted she struggled with the move abroad.

Since then, the couple’s relationship has continued to evolve.

They have gone on to celebrate three separate wedding ceremonies, with later episodes documenting their lavish celebrations and settled family life in Saudi Arabia.

The resurfacing of the older clip has therefore surprised many fans, who initially believed it reflected a current disagreement.

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