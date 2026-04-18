Sad day for Nigerian Football: Ex-NFF boss Ibrahim Galadima dies at 74

Former NFF President Ibrahim Galadima has died at 74.

Nigerian football has been thrown into mourning following the death of former Nigeria Football Association president, Ibrahim Galadima, who passed away at the age of 74.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Galadima, widely regarded as one of the most influential and respected sports administrators in the country’s history, served as president of the then Nigeria Football Association between 2002 and 2006.

Born on June 14, 1951, in Kano, Galadima devoted his entire life to the growth of sports in Nigeria, holding several key positions across decades.

Former #Nigeria Football Association (NFA) boss Ibrahim Galadima has died at the age of 74 🕊️🕌



Elected head of NFA (now NFF) in 2002.



Axed in 2006, Galadima is the only former top football official not to be involved in anti-graft investigation or accused of mismanaging funds. pic.twitter.com/G4jYgDPKYx — Olúwashínà Òkélèjì (@oluwashina) April 18, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

His distinguished career included, Chairman of Kano State Football Association (1977–1979), Executive Chairman of Kano State Sports Council (1981–1983), Member of the National Sports Commission Caretaker Committee (1984), 1st Vice President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (1985–1987), Commissioner for Social Welfare, Youth and Sports in Kano State, and Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport.

Galadima also played a vital role in infrastructure and tournament planning. He served on the Presidential Monitoring Committee for Stadia Development ahead of the FIFA World Youth Championship originally scheduled for Nigeria in 1995.

When Nigeria eventually hosted the tournament in 1999, he was appointed Chairman of the Kano Sub-Seat, contributing to the successful organisation of the competition.

Ibrahim Musa Gusau pays tribute

Advertisement

Advertisement

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, expressed deep sorrow over Galadima’s passing, describing it as a huge loss to Nigerian football.

“This is another one that hit us hard. Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima was a mentor to so many of us who hold various leadership positions in Nigerian sports today. He was the epitome of high dignity, diligence and integrity,” Gusau said.