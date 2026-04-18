Genclerbirligi vs Galatasaray: Osimhen left out as Cim Bom move closer to league title

Galatasaray secured maximum points against Genclerbirligi away from home, without their star player Victor Osimhen.

The Lions have struggled with their performance since his absence, having claimed just one win in their last three games.

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However, following his inclusion to the travelling squad, Galatasaray secured a 2-1 victory to move closer to the Turkish league title.

As it happened

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Osimhen was left out of the starting XI following his recovery from his injury despite making the squad for the game.

The Nigerian international underwent surgery on his arm after a broken fracture against Liverpool in the Champions League.

Despite Osimhen’s absence in the starting line-up, Galatasaray got off to a good start, with Marco Icardi opening the scoring in the second minute of the game.

Icardi scores for Galatasaray || Imago

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In the 35th minute, before the half-time break, Yunus Akgun doubled the lead for the visitors, putting them in a good position.

In the second half, Genclerbirligi got a goal back to reduce the deficit and give themselves hope of a comeback.