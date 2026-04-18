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Genclerbirligi vs Galatasaray: Osimhen left out as Cim Bom move closer to league title

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 20:11 - 18 April 2026
Osimhen left out as Cim Bom move closer to league title
Galatasaray secured maximum points against Genclerbirligi away from home, without their star player Victor Osimhen.
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The Lions have struggled with their performance since his absence, having claimed just one win in their last three games.

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However, following his inclusion to the travelling squad, Galatasaray secured a 2-1 victory to move closer to the Turkish league title.

As it happened

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Osimhen was left out of the starting XI following his recovery from his injury despite making the squad for the game.

The Nigerian international underwent surgery on his arm after a broken fracture against Liverpool in the Champions League.

Despite Osimhen’s absence in the starting line-up, Galatasaray got off to a good start, with Marco Icardi opening the scoring in the second minute of the game.

Icardi scores for Galatasaray || Imago
Icardi scores for Galatasaray || Imago
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In the 35th minute, before the half-time break, Yunus Akgun doubled the lead for the visitors, putting them in a good position.

In the second half, Genclerbirligi got a goal back to reduce the deficit and give themselves hope of a comeback.

However, Galatasaray held on to their lead and went on to gain maximum point, pushing them further to the league title.

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