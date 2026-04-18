What Victor Osimhen's return means for Galatasaray ahead of Genclerbirligi clash

Victor Osimhen's return from injury comes at a critical time for Galatasaray, who have won just once in three matches since losing the Super Eagles striker to injury after their UCL clash with Liverpool.

Turkish champions Galatasaray have only won one match since their Nigerian superstar picked up that unfortunate hand injury against Liverpool in their UEFA Champions League clash at Anfield. Now, with the title race tightening by the week, the cavalry is back.

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Ahead of Saturday evening's Super Lig fixture against Genclerbirligi in Ankara, Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was named in Galatasaray's travelling squad, and the reaction from the fanbase told you everything you need to know about what his absence has cost this club.

"The relief of seeing Victor Osimhen's name," one supporter wrote simply. Sometimes, a single sentence captures a mood better than a thousand words ever could.

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Breathing room in the title race

The stakes could hardly be higher. Galatasaray head into Matchweek 31 clinging to a point lead over Fenerbahce at the summit of the Super Lig, with five games left in the season.

🚨🇳🇬 𝐍𝐄𝐖: The best striker in the world, Victor Osimhen, will play football today!



Gençlerbirliği 🆚 Galatasaray pic.twitter.com/qm9cBXEAxy — Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) April 18, 2026

Victor Osimhen after his injury vs Liverpool.

But circumstances have shifted slightly in their favour on Friday night, when Fenerbahce failed to take three points at home against Ibrahim Olawoyin's Rizespor, handing Galatasaray an opportunity to extend their advantage with a win on Saturday and put some daylight between themselves and their fiercest rivals.

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Had Osimhen been fit throughout the run-in, this might already be a procession. Instead, a run of unconvincing performances has turned a comfortable defence of their title into a genuine knife-fight.

The one-man army debate

Not every fan, however, greeted the news with pure relief. Some used the moment to raise harder questions about the structural dependence Galatasaray have built around one player.

"People are thrilled that we've built a squad worth millions just so Osimhen can play," one fan pointed out bluntly.

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Victor Osimhen | IMAGO

Setting up a system this dependent on one player is dead wrong — if we win the title, it won't stand out too much, but if we lose, most folks will get buried under it.

It is a fair criticism. Coach Okan Buruk has openly admitted that the team's chemistry and high-press collapsed in Osimhen's absence, and the numbers bear that out.

Galatasaray have dropped five points in their last three league games without him, an alarming return for a side chasing a fourth consecutive title.

Another supporter went further, taking aim at the coaching setup itself: "Still, we mustn't forget the problems we've faced without Osimhen.

Yine de Osimhen’siz yaşadığımız problemleri unutmamak lazım. Galatasaray uzun zamandır Avrupa maçları hariç Galatasaray gibi oynamıyor maalesef! Okan Buruk taktik dehası olduğunu göstermeli bu yıldızlarla… — Ahmet L. (@qhmetqhmet) April 17, 2026

Galatasaray hasn't played like Galatasaray for a long time now, sadly, apart from the European matches! Okan Buruk needs to show he's the tactical genius he claims to be with this lot of stars…"

How to handle the comeback

On the tactical question of how to reintegrate Osimhen, opinions among the fanbase were divided. One thoughtful voice offered a measured take:

It should be a match where Osimhen doesn't start in the first XI so we don't wear him out too much, and we make use of him in the last 20 minutes. Anyway, we take so much pressure in the second halves that we can't do a thing, so it'll be better this way with him playing the first 60–70 minutes.

It is a view that may resonate with Buruk. With a custom carbon fibre arm brace developed to protect the injury on his return, the medical team have done their part.

But with April 22's Turkish Cup quarter-final and the mother of all derbies against Fenerbahce on April 26 still to come, managing Osimhen's minutes carefully this weekend makes strategic sense.

Light at the end of the tunnel

For many supporters, however, strategy was secondary to simple emotion.

"While you're at it, get us out of the darkness," one fan wrote, a line that neatly encapsulates the mood of a fanbase that has watched their side stumble through the past month like a ship without its engine.

"My pasha is back," declared another, with the kind of affectionate reverence reserved for players who have become genuinely irreplaceable.

And that, ultimately, is what Osimhen's return means for Galatasaray. Not just goals. Not just pressing triggers and penalty box menace.

It means relief and belief, the kind that has been visibly absent from a dressing room navigating the final stretch of a title race without its most important player.