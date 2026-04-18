VIDEO: We want our Chelsea - Fans stage ‘BlueCo out’ protest before the Manchester United clash

Chelsea and Strasbourg fans unite in fiery protest before the Man United game

Supporters of Chelsea staged a passionate protest ahead of their Premier League clash with Manchester United, voicing strong opposition to the club’s current ownership.

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A joint protest against BlueCo taking place ahead of the Manchester United game with a strong turnout from both Chelsea and Strasbourg fans.🗣️ pic.twitter.com/gSWT7BcQ00 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) April 18, 2026

In a rare show of cross-club unity, fans were joined by supporters of Strasbourg, who share the same ownership group, BlueCo.

“BlueCo Out” Message Loud and Clear

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Hundreds of supporters marched through the streets surrounding Stamford Bridge, carrying banners with bold messages.

“BLUECO OUT” and “BLUECO OUT!!” were prominently displayed across large white banners.

Chelsea and Strasbourg fans held a joint protest over their Blueco ownership ahead of the Blues’ game vs Man Utd at Stamford Bridge this evening. pic.twitter.com/nWMLWCIQKM — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 18, 2026

Fans chanted in unison while others used megaphones to amplify their message, creating a charged atmosphere ahead of kickoff.

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The protest took place just hours before Chelsea’s crucial fixture against Manchester United, intensifying the pre-match atmosphere.

BlueCo, led by Todd Boehly alongside Clearlake Capital, has faced mounting criticism despite heavy investment in the squad.

Fans demand change

As supporters made their way into the stadium, the message remained consistent and defiant.

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“We love the club, and that’s why we’re speaking out,” one fan said.

They don’t care about ‘us’ 🤦🏻‍♂️ not the brightest are they — Jamie (@Jamief_12) April 18, 2026

We want our Chelsea back #BlueCoOut — Mabunmi O. O. (@olumabs) April 18, 2026