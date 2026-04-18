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VIDEO: We want our Chelsea - Fans stage ‘BlueCo out’ protest before the Manchester United clash

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 19:49 - 18 April 2026
Chelsea and Strasbourg fans unite in fiery protest before the Man United game
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Supporters of Chelsea staged a passionate protest ahead of their Premier League clash with Manchester United, voicing strong opposition to the club’s current ownership.

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In a rare show of cross-club unity, fans were joined by supporters of Strasbourg, who share the same ownership group, BlueCo.

“BlueCo Out” Message Loud and Clear

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Hundreds of supporters marched through the streets surrounding Stamford Bridge, carrying banners with bold messages.

“BLUECO OUT” and “BLUECO OUT!!” were prominently displayed across large white banners.

Fans chanted in unison while others used megaphones to amplify their message, creating a charged atmosphere ahead of kickoff.

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The protest took place just hours before Chelsea’s crucial fixture against Manchester United, intensifying the pre-match atmosphere.

BlueCo, led by Todd Boehly alongside Clearlake Capital, has faced mounting criticism despite heavy investment in the squad.

Fans demand change

As supporters made their way into the stadium, the message remained consistent and defiant.

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“We love the club, and that’s why we’re speaking out,” one fan said.

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