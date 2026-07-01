World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement

RIP Diallo: Manchester United’s message to Côte d’Ivoire star sparks panic after World Cup heartbreak

David Ben
David Ben 09:58 - 01 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
RIP Diallo: Manchester United’s message to Côte d’Ivoire star sparks panic after World Cup heartbreak
A mistranslated post from Manchester United’s official Indonesian account briefly convinced fans that something terrible had happened to the Ivorian winger following Côte d’Ivoire’s World Cup exit.
Advertisement

Manchester United supporters were left stunned on social media after an official club account appeared to post a shocking farewell message to Amad Diallo following Côte d’Ivoire’s heartbreaking World Cup elimination.

Advertisement

The post, shared by Manchester United Indonesia's account on X, was intended to encourage the winger after his side’s dramatic 2-1 defeat to Norway.

It read as translated to English:

“Keep your head up, Amad. You’ve already made Ivory Coast proud.”

Advertisement

But it was the final line, automatically translated by X’s Grok feature, that sent fans into panic.

“Rest in peace and see you again.” ❤️

Amad became the youngest scorer for CIV at the World Cup.

Within minutes, confused supporters flooded the replies, wondering whether they had missed breaking news involving the Manchester United star.

Translation gone wrong as internet reacts

Advertisement

The original Indonesian wording was intended as a message of comfort, encouraging Diallo to rest after the tournament and return stronger for the new season.

However, the automatic English translation rendered the phrase as “Rest in peace,” completely changing its meaning and creating widespread confusion among fans.

Once supporters realised the mistake, the mood quickly shifted from concern to amusement.

Advertisement

Many joked that X’s translation feature had “nearly given them a heart attack,” while others poked fun at the unfortunate wording

One user commented expressing shock, "H0ly gh0st fire," accompanied by three fire emojis.

Another wrote: "What the f**k I thought he died check that translation"

Advertisement

One other user questioned: "Why should he be resting in peace, who wants him d*ad."

And more fans continued to make jokes out of the mistranslated post.

Advertisement

The light-hearted episode came just hours after Diallo’s sensational solo goal against Norway was widely hailed as one of the goals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Although Côte d’Ivoire ultimately exited the tournament following Erling Haaland’s late winner, Diallo’s performances, and now an accidental translation blunder, have kept the Manchester United winger firmly in the spotlight.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
DR Congo face England in World Cup Round of 32 after historic run to knockout stage
2026 FIFA World Cup
01.07.2026
England loom large for DR Congo — but the Leopards have nothing to lose in landmark clash
Yamal dismisses France as favourites
2026 FIFA World Cup
01.07.2026
‘No one is ahead of us’ - Yamal dismisses France as favourites, claims he will win World Cup for Spain
Rooney urges Harry Kane to join Manchester United from Bayern Munich
Premier League
01.07.2026
Rooney urges Harry Kane to join Manchester United from Bayern Munich
Cherki snubs head coach Deschamps
2026 FIFA World Cup
01.07.2026
Cherki snubs head coach Deschamps after France's World Cup win over Sweden
England manager Thomas Tuchel || Imago
2026 FIFA World Cup
01.07.2026
A very clear language - Tuchel labels England as the favourites against DR Congo
Tottenham agree massive fee to sign Mateus Fernandes
Premier League
01.07.2026
Tottenham agree massive fee to sign Man United priority target Mateus Fernandes