RIP Diallo: Manchester United’s message to Côte d’Ivoire star sparks panic after World Cup heartbreak

A mistranslated post from Manchester United’s official Indonesian account briefly convinced fans that something terrible had happened to the Ivorian winger following Côte d’Ivoire’s World Cup exit.

Manchester United supporters were left stunned on social media after an official club account appeared to post a shocking farewell message to Amad Diallo following Côte d’Ivoire’s heartbreaking World Cup elimination.

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The post, shared by Manchester United Indonesia's account on X, was intended to encourage the winger after his side’s dramatic 2-1 defeat to Norway.

It read as translated to English:

Tegakkan kepalamu, Amad. Kamu sudah membuat Pantai Gading bangga. 🇨🇮



Selamat beristirahat dan sampai jumpa lagi. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/d4YzIFMPca — Manchester United (@ManUtd_ID) June 30, 2026

“Keep your head up, Amad. You’ve already made Ivory Coast proud.”

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But it was the final line, automatically translated by X’s Grok feature, that sent fans into panic.

“Rest in peace and see you again.” ❤️

Within minutes, confused supporters flooded the replies, wondering whether they had missed breaking news involving the Manchester United star.

Translation gone wrong as internet reacts

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The original Indonesian wording was intended as a message of comfort, encouraging Diallo to rest after the tournament and return stronger for the new season.

However, the automatic English translation rendered the phrase as “Rest in peace,” completely changing its meaning and creating widespread confusion among fans.

Once supporters realised the mistake, the mood quickly shifted from concern to amusement.

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Many joked that X’s translation feature had “nearly given them a heart attack,” while others poked fun at the unfortunate wording

One user commented expressing shock, "H0ly gh0st fire," accompanied by three fire emojis.

Another wrote: "What the f**k I thought he died check that translation"

What the fuck I thought he died 😭 check that translation — woke&broke (@circusgovernmen) July 1, 2026

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One other user questioned: "Why should he be resting in peace, who wants him d*ad."

Why should he be resting in peace, who wants him dead. pic.twitter.com/6YvHdCEb8Q — Big Davi (@davi_big101) July 1, 2026

And more fans continued to make jokes out of the mistranslated post.

“REST IN PEACE”



The Nigerian in me won’t take this 💀 https://t.co/h9bIZjv4Jp — Oku (@oku_yungx) July 1, 2026

Admin actually told Amad to rest in peace 😆. https://t.co/v3UaLs4b9U — Gods1st Son (@UntoTheeItrust) July 1, 2026

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התרגום הרג את אמאד https://t.co/rhZKFR8Byb — Amit Amir (@AmitAmir_) July 1, 2026

Rest In Peace as how, I Dey always talk am say this my admin no normal https://t.co/Ayuv3eWKjM — jamal 🇵🇹 (@mydevilsopinion) July 1, 2026

Rest in peace as how ? What's wrong with Elon😂 https://t.co/ISZxa0rsjE — UPDATEBOYZ  (@Updateboyx) July 1, 2026

The light-hearted episode came just hours after Diallo’s sensational solo goal against Norway was widely hailed as one of the goals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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