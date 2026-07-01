World Cup
RIP Diallo: Manchester United’s message to Côte d’Ivoire star sparks panic after World Cup heartbreak
Manchester United supporters were left stunned on social media after an official club account appeared to post a shocking farewell message to Amad Diallo following Côte d’Ivoire’s heartbreaking World Cup elimination.
The post, shared by Manchester United Indonesia's account on X, was intended to encourage the winger after his side’s dramatic 2-1 defeat to Norway.
It read as translated to English:
Tegakkan kepalamu, Amad. Kamu sudah membuat Pantai Gading bangga. 🇨🇮— Manchester United (@ManUtd_ID) June 30, 2026
Selamat beristirahat dan sampai jumpa lagi. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/d4YzIFMPca
“Keep your head up, Amad. You’ve already made Ivory Coast proud.”
But it was the final line, automatically translated by X’s Grok feature, that sent fans into panic.
“Rest in peace and see you again.” ❤️
Within minutes, confused supporters flooded the replies, wondering whether they had missed breaking news involving the Manchester United star.
Translation gone wrong as internet reacts
The original Indonesian wording was intended as a message of comfort, encouraging Diallo to rest after the tournament and return stronger for the new season.
However, the automatic English translation rendered the phrase as “Rest in peace,” completely changing its meaning and creating widespread confusion among fans.
Once supporters realised the mistake, the mood quickly shifted from concern to amusement.
Many joked that X’s translation feature had “nearly given them a heart attack,” while others poked fun at the unfortunate wording
One user commented expressing shock, "H0ly gh0st fire," accompanied by three fire emojis.
H0ly gh0st fire 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BS2MnsU57m— Mr. TeeProf (@MTeeprof) July 1, 2026
Another wrote: "What the f**k I thought he died check that translation"
What the fuck I thought he died 😭 check that translation— woke&broke (@circusgovernmen) July 1, 2026
One other user questioned: "Why should he be resting in peace, who wants him d*ad."
Why should he be resting in peace, who wants him dead. pic.twitter.com/6YvHdCEb8Q— Big Davi (@davi_big101) July 1, 2026
And more fans continued to make jokes out of the mistranslated post.
“REST IN PEACE”— Oku (@oku_yungx) July 1, 2026
The Nigerian in me won’t take this 💀 https://t.co/h9bIZjv4Jp
Admin actually told Amad to rest in peace 😆. https://t.co/v3UaLs4b9U— Gods1st Son (@UntoTheeItrust) July 1, 2026
התרגום הרג את אמאד https://t.co/rhZKFR8Byb— Amit Amir (@AmitAmir_) July 1, 2026
Rest In Peace as how, I Dey always talk am say this my admin no normal https://t.co/Ayuv3eWKjM— jamal 🇵🇹 (@mydevilsopinion) July 1, 2026
Rest in peace as how ? What's wrong with Elon😂 https://t.co/ISZxa0rsjE— UPDATEBOYZ (@Updateboyx) July 1, 2026
REST IN WHAT ??? https://t.co/VGnAY4sJgr— 𝕂𝕦𝕤𝕤𝕞𝕒𝕟 (@kusssman) July 1, 2026
The light-hearted episode came just hours after Diallo’s sensational solo goal against Norway was widely hailed as one of the goals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Although Côte d’Ivoire ultimately exited the tournament following Erling Haaland’s late winner, Diallo’s performances, and now an accidental translation blunder, have kept the Manchester United winger firmly in the spotlight.