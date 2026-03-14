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Osimhen is my brother, but Hojlund is better — Napoli star explains difference between Super Eagles ace and former Man United striker
Napoli defender Juan Jesus has drawn a direct comparison between his former teammate Victor Osimhen and current mate Rasmus Højlund. He said that the Denmark international was ahead of Osimhen, citing his superior physicality and technique.
What Jesus said
Speaking in a recent interview, Jesus, who once shared agents with Osimhen (Roberto Calenda), argued that Højlund was better than Osimhen, although he admitted bias.
”They have different characteristics, and I don’t like comparisons. They are both very strong strikers; you struggle even in training because they are so quick," Jesus said, per Meridano Sport.
”Rasmus is more powerful and better at holding up the ball, while Victor kills you in space. I would give half the shirt to both of them.
But right now, Rasmus is the one who helps us, so I have to choose Rasmus. I always wish Victor well; he is like a brother to me and one of the best strikers in Europe.”
Osimhen and Hojlund’s numbers for Napoli
Osimhen amassed 133 appearances for Partenopei, scoring 76 goals and providing 18 assists across all competitions. His crowning achievement was ending Napoli's 33-year title drought by winning the 2022/23 Scudetto title.
In contrast, Højlund's Napoli story is much newer, following his loan arrival from Manchester United last summer. As of the time of writing, the 23-year-old Danish striker has made a tangible impact under Antonio Conte, recording 35 appearances and 13 goals across all competitions.
While his sample size is significantly smaller than Osimhen's, Højlund has already helped Napoli secure domestic silverware by winning the 2025/26 Supercoppa Italiana.