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I played with Aubameyang and Higuain, but Osimhen is the best — Galatasaray teammate praises Super Victor

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 13:20 - 14 March 2026
Mario Lemina and Victor Osimhen | Imago
Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has left a huge impression on one of his teammates, who has put him above former Arsenal and Real Madrid strikers
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Victor Osimhen continues to earn admiration across Europe, with his Galatasaray teammate Mario Lemina describing the Nigerian striker as the best forward he has ever played alongside.

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The midfielder’s glowing praise is a testament to Osimhen’s relentless work ethic and impact in Galatasaray’s recent success.

Lemina compares Osimhen to elite strikers

Speaking in an interview with Djibril Drame, Lemina revealed that despite sharing the pitch with some of world football’s most renowned strikers, none have impressed him quite like Osimhen.

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The Gabonese midfielder listed several high-profile forwards he has previously played with, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gonzalo Higuain, Andre-Pierre Gignac and Radamel Falcao.

Yet, according to Lemina, Osimhen stands above them all because of his unique combination of hunger, defensive commitment and relentless pressing.

“I've played with forwards like Aubameyang, Higuain, Gignac, Falcao, but there's no one like Victor Osimhen. He's one of a kind,” Lemina said.

Lemina also added, “Even if he doesn't score, he's constantly contributing, constantly a threat. Always pressing. He defends with us. On top of that, he's a complete finisher. I've never seen such a hungry forward.

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“He hates losing, and when we lose, he won't talk to you (laughing). The next day, he puts on his headphones and doesn't talk to anyone. But these are good habits. It's a fantastic thing."

Osimhen becomes key figure in Galatasaray’s success

Osimhen and Lemina have now spent two seasons together at Galatasaray, building a strong partnership that has played a key role in the Turkish club’s domestic and European achievements.

The Nigerian striker has enjoyed a remarkable spell in Istanbul, breaking the record for the most goals scored by a foreign player in a single season for the club while on loan.

His goals helped Galatasaray secure both league and domestic cup honours, cementing his status as one of the most influential players in the squad. On the European stage, Osimhen has also been instrumental in the club’s impressive run in the UEFA Champions League.

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The Super Eagles star has scored seven goals in the competition so far and recently provided an assist for Lemina in Galatasaray’s crucial 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie.

His all-round contribution has been central to the Turkish giants’ push to reach the quarter-finals, further reinforcing Lemina’s belief that Osimhen is a truly special striker.

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