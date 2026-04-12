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'One win changes everything' – De Zerbi keeps faith as Tottenham sink deeper into trouble

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 21:15 - 12 April 2026
Roberto De Zerbi
Roberto De Zerbi
Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi insists one win can spark survival despite a 1-0 loss to Sunderland.
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Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi remains defiant in the face of mounting pressure, insisting that a single victory could reignite his side’s Premier League survival bid.

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Spurs slipped into the relegation zone following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Sunderland on Sunday.

The decisive moment came in the second half when Nordi Mukiele scored via a deflection, condemning Tottenham to yet another defeat.

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The loss leaves Spurs two points from safety with just six matches remaining in the Premier League season.

Worryingly, the North London club’s winless run now stretches back to December, increasing fears of their first relegation since 1977.

What De Zerbi said

Despite the bleak outlook, De Zerbi remains convinced that a turnaround is still possible.

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“We have to work on one win because with one win we can change everything this season,” he told Sky Sports.

The Italian, who replaced Igor Tudor, emphasised that his team has shown glimpses of quality but lacks belief.

He added, “The players have great quality, but we have to believe more in ourselves. The crucial part is to win one game.

“I can be a big brother, a father; they don’t need a coach. They can play better and they will play better once we reach a different level of confidence.”

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Tottenham’s survival hopes may hinge on upcoming clashes against Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

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