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Clock ticking! De Zerbi begins tenure with defeat as Tottenham edge closer to relegation

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 17:27 - 12 April 2026
Roberto De Zerbi’s first match in charge of Tottenham Hotspur ended in disappointment after a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland that compounded the club's relegation woes.
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De Zerbi, appointed as new Tottenham boss on a five-year contract at the end of March, watched his new side fail to break down a resilient Sunderland outfit at the Stadium of Light.

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Despite showing flashes of the possession-based, attacking style De Zerbi is known for, Spurs created little in the way of clear-cut chances and fell to a single goal that proved decisive.

An open first half saw Spurs have a penalty decision overturned in the 21st minute and both teams enjoy opportunities, with Brian Brobbey, Richarlison, and Dominic Solanke all going close.

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However, Sunderland took the lead 11 minutes into the second half through Nordi Mukiele's deflected strike, which proved to be enough as Regis Le Bris' side clinched back-to-back league wins.

Tottenham close in on relegation after Sunderland defeat

The result leaves Tottenham firmly in the relegation zone, sitting 18th and just one point above safety with only six Premier League games remaining.

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It extends their dismal run without a league win in 2026, a statistic that has defined their nightmare season under three different managers.

De Zerbi, who replaced the short-lived Igor Tudor, had vowed to bring an energetic, progressive approach reminiscent of Ange Postecoglou’s “Angeball”.

However, the immediate reality is harsh: Spurs have now gone over 100 days without a Premier League victory and face mounting pressure to avoid what would be one of the most shocking relegations in modern top-flight history.

The Italian tactician, who previously impressed at Brighton and had a spell at Marseille, now has just six matches to engineer a great escape.

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His next assignment is a home clash against former club Brighton on April 18.

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