Noah Lyles melts hearts with “Black Love Story” video from epic wedding to Junelle Bromfield

Noah Lyles left fans in tears on social media after sharing a cinematic video from his high-profile wedding.

Olympic sprinting champion and eight-time world champion Noah Lyles took to X today to share an emotional 81-second highlight reel from his wedding to Junelle Bromfield.

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Lyles, known for his positivity, faith, and excellence both on and off the track, described the video as "A black love story written in real life."

Noah Lyles shares heartwarming wedding video

The footage showcases the couple’s visible joy and deep partnership, blending romance, culture, and celebration in a way that feels both intimate and aspirational.

A black love story written in real life🤎 pic.twitter.com/7R6p63jeb7 — Noah Lyles, OLY (@LylesNoah) April 10, 2026

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The clip, which has already garnered over 42,000 views, 2,600 likes, and hundreds of reposts as of the time of this report, offers a cinematic look at the couple’s fairytale celebration.

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield are married | Photo: Stanlo Photography for VOGUE

Set beneath stunning floral arches, crystal chandeliers, and a glass-ceilinged venue filled with white roses and elegant gold accents, the montage captures tearful vows, heartfelt speeches, a lively dance break with the groomsmen, and a joyful entrance featuring a Jamaican flag in honour of Junelle’s roots.

Heartfelt fan reactions flood social media

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield are married | Photo: Stanlo Photography for VOGUE

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The outpouring of love in the replies has been overwhelmingly positive, with many viewers tearing up and celebrating the couple’s union:

One user (@DutchessMa4475) wrote: “Look at me smiling like a fool the whole time. I smiled from start to finish. I love, love. Congratulations and may God bless your marriage ”

Another user (@AS44694670) commented: “So very beautiful. May you both have long, enduring love filled marriage.”

One other user (@dbarryless) wrote: “Now why you got me crying this early in the morning this is beautiful”

Another user (@izahldn) quipped: “I’d watch this on Netflix ”

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Noah Lyles and Jamaican Olympian Junelle Bromfield officially tied the knot on Saturday, April 4.

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield are married | Photo: Stanlo Photography for VOGUE

The ceremony, held at The Conservatory at Blackberry Ridge in Trenton, Georgia, was an elegant celebration that blended their American and Jamaican cultures.

The evening featured a powerful performance by Grammy-winning gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

The ceremony was deeply emotional, with Noah having to help hold Junelle’s vow book as her hands shook from nerves; both were moved to tears.