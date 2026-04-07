Noah Lyles & Junelle Bromfield: How the Olympic couple threw a wedding where NO ONE wanted to leave the dance floor
What started with a playful DM, “Do you cook?”, turned into a life together celebrated in style.
After nearly seven years of navigating long-distance and life as elite athletes, Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield finally tied the knot on April 4 in Georgia, surrounded by family, friends, and the rhythms of two cultures coming together.
The wedding’s theme, “All Shades of Melanin", reflected both their personal journeys and the communities that shaped them.
Every detail exclusively covered by Vogue Magazine, from Junelle’s Jamaican heritage to Noah’s American roots, was woven into a celebration that was elegant, vibrant, and unmistakably them.
Tears, Vows, and Heartfelt Moments
The ceremony was deeply emotional. Noah and Junelle shared a “first look” before the aisle, but the real magic came when Junelle read her vows.
Her hands shook, she couldn’t hold her book, and both she and Noah were moved to tears. “I already knew I was gonna cry, I just didn’t know when,” Noah recalled.
“Her hands shook so much that I ended up holding it for her. But I was also crying, so I couldn’t wipe away my own tears. It was a super magical moment.”
The reception featured heartfelt speeches, including from the groom, and a standout performance by Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard, adding soulful energy that elevated the night.
Then came the dancing!
“We Can Dance”, And Everyone Did
The couple didn’t just save the energy for their first dance. Lyles and Bromfield surprised guests with multiple choreographed routines alongside their wedding party.
Asked how they remembered every step, Bromfield laughed, “We can dance.”
Once the floor opened, guests packed in and stayed. “Usually, when it’s late, the older people leave,” Junelle told Vogue. “They all stayed the whole night.”
Americans Americans and Jamaicans alike danced together, with the energy never dipping. From Caribbean rhythms to crowd-favorite hits, the floor was alive from the first song to the very last.