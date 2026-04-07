UCL: Arsenal will be 'like a wounded beast' — Sporting boss warns players

Sporting CP boss Rui Borges believes Arsenal will be extra motivated to win the Champions League after suffering two heartbreaking losses.

Rui Borges believes Arsenal will be at their most dangerous in Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final, warning that their recent domestic setbacks will serve as "fuel" for the London side.

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The Gunners arrive in Lisbon following a devastating fortnight that saw them lose the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City before being dumped out of the FA Cup by Southampton on Saturday.

Sporting CP boss warns players ahead of Arsenal clash

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With their season threatening to unravel, Borges insists that Mikel Arteta’s men will arrive at the José Alvalade Stadium with a point to prove.

“They will be like a wounded beast,” Borges told reporters during his pre-match press conference.

“They will be more focused, more willing to show their collective and individual capacity. It will make things more difficult for us because they have not had their best two last matches.

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Arsenal players frustrated || imago

”Despite Arsenal’s status as one of Europe’s elite, Borges remains confident that his side can achieve a historic milestone. Sporting have never reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, and the Portuguese manager believes the home crowd could tip the scales.

“Arsenal will be facing a very motivated team in us. We believe we can do something extraordinary, something that has never been done by Sporting. At this stage, I don’t think there are any favorites.”

The tie also features a massive narrative subplot as Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres returns to face his former club for the first time since his high-profile move to the Emirates.

While Borges acknowledged the threat of the Swede, he maintained that Sporting's focus remains on the collective challenge of toppling the "wounded" Premier League giants

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