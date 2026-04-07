Advertisement

UCL: Arsenal will be 'like a wounded beast' — Sporting boss warns players

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:34 - 07 April 2026
Sporting CP boss Rui Borges believes Arsenal will be extra motivated to win the Champions League after suffering two heartbreaking losses.
Advertisement

Rui Borges believes Arsenal will be at their most dangerous in Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final, warning that their recent domestic setbacks will serve as "fuel" for the London side.

Advertisement

The Gunners arrive in Lisbon following a devastating fortnight that saw them lose the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City before being dumped out of the FA Cup by Southampton on Saturday.

Sporting CP boss warns players ahead of Arsenal clash

Advertisement

With their season threatening to unravel, Borges insists that Mikel Arteta’s men will arrive at the José Alvalade Stadium with a point to prove.

“They will be like a wounded beast,” Borges told reporters during his pre-match press conference.

“They will be more focused, more willing to show their collective and individual capacity. It will make things more difficult for us because they have not had their best two last matches.

Advertisement
Arsenal players frustrated || imago
Arsenal players frustrated || imago

”Despite Arsenal’s status as one of Europe’s elite, Borges remains confident that his side can achieve a historic milestone. Sporting have never reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, and the Portuguese manager believes the home crowd could tip the scales.

“Arsenal will be facing a very motivated team in us. We believe we can do something extraordinary, something that has never been done by Sporting. At this stage, I don’t think there are any favorites.”

The tie also features a massive narrative subplot as Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres returns to face his former club for the first time since his high-profile move to the Emirates.

While Borges acknowledged the threat of the Swede, he maintained that Sporting's focus remains on the collective challenge of toppling the "wounded" Premier League giants

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Ways To Get Started With Slot Games On A Direct Slot Website
Betting Trends
07.04.2026
Ways To Get Started With Slot Games On A Direct Slot Website
My greatest achievement — Osimhen reveals first big purchase with football money
Football
07.04.2026
My greatest achievement — Osimhen reveals first big purchase with football money
“This is the ultimate honour' — Harry Maguire signs new Man Utd contract
Football
07.04.2026
“This is the ultimate honour' — Harry Maguire signs new Man Utd contract
Noah Lyles & Junelle Bromfield: How the Olympic couple threw a wedding where NO ONE wanted to leave the dance floor
Lifestyle
07.04.2026
Noah Lyles & Junelle Bromfield: How the Olympic couple threw a wedding where NO ONE wanted to leave the dance floor
Sporting vs Arsenal: 10 facts you need to know ahead of UCL quarter-final
Football
07.04.2026
Sporting vs Arsenal: 10 facts you need to know ahead of UCL quarter-final
UCL: Arsenal will be 'like a wounded beast' — Sporting boss warns players
Football
07.04.2026
UCL: Arsenal will be 'like a wounded beast' — Sporting boss warns players