UCL: Arteta reveals secret Gyokeres talks ahead of Sporting reunion — 'I asked him for information'

Mikel Arteta admitted to picking Viktor Gyokeres’ brain for tactical secrets and cultural insights before Arsenal’s massive Champions League quarter-final clash against Sporting CP.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is leaving no stone unturned in his quest for European glory, admitting he has leaned on Viktor Gyokeres’ intimate knowledge of Sporting CP to gain a competitive edge.

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The Arsenal manager confirmed ahead of tonight’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final that he held private discussions with his star striker regarding the "dynamics and culture" of the Portuguese champions.

Gyokeres, who made a high-profile switch from Lisbon to North London, returns to the Estadio Jose Alvalade for the first time as the focal point of the Gunners' attack.

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Gyokeres returns home

Sporting have transformed their home ground into a genuine fortress, boasting an incredible 17-game winning streak in front of their own fans.

Arteta, who has vowed to bounce back after double heartbreaks, wary of the atmosphere and the tactical discipline instilled by the hosts, chose to use his "inside man" to bypass traditional scouting.

"Of course I did, just to understand the dynamic, the culture here, and to have more information about them that we can use in our favour," Arteta told UEFA.

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"They have a lot of qualities, what they're doing is remarkable, and the record that they have at home is just incredible."

Arteta is betting that a former hero's secrets can finally breach the Alvalade fortress

The move highlights Arteta’s obsessive attention to detail. While Arsenal remain unbeaten in 10 European matches this season, the scars of their 2023 exit to Sporting, via a heartbreaking penalty shootout, remain fresh in the memory of the London side.

For Gyokeres, the reunion is purely professional despite the emotional ties. The Swede has been in prolific form since arriving at the Emirates, but tonight he carries the dual burden of being Arsenal’s chief goal threat and their primary tactical informant.

Viktor Gyokeres seems to have rediscovered his form. || Imago

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"I think he's very excited. He's full of gratitude for his time here," Arteta added, noting how highly the striker speaks of the staff and players in Lisbon. "The experience that he had in Sporting was such an important part of his journey."

Arsenal face a depleted Sporting side missing Geovany Quenda and captain Morten Hjulmand, but the "Gyokeres Intel" may prove to be the most vital weapon in Arteta’s arsenal.