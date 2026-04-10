‘Everything has a beginning and an end’ - Deco dismisses speculation of Messi returning to Barcelona

Barcelona's sporting director, Deco, has firmly addressed persistent rumours suggesting that Argentine superstar Lionel Messi could make a sensational return to the club one last time.

Messi is currently enjoying his football in the United States of America, playing for David Beckham's side, Inter Miami.

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The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has started the new season in excellent form, recently helping his team to a 2–2 draw against a resilient Austin FC after launching their new home ground, called Nu Stadium.

The Argentine has scored five goals in his first five games of the new season and has increased his all-time career goals to 901.

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Deco on Messi’s possible return

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper Sport, Deco tackled the idea of Messi having a "final dance" in a Barcelona jersey before his retirement.

"This is a complex issue; it was discussed at length during the election campaign, and his name was mentioned constantly," he said.

Barcelona sporting director || Imago

"Messi is the best player in Barcelona’s history, and for me, he is the best player in the history of football, or at least one of the best."

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However, the former midfielder swiftly dismissed the notion of a comeback. "We wish football were eternal in every respect," Deco continued.

"There are many things we’d like to last forever, but they come to an end. Everything has a beginning, a development, and an end, and speculating on this matter seems pointless to me."

Lionel Messi at Inter Miami || Imago

"The possibility of a return has never been on the table since I arrived," he stated unequivocally. Neither Messi nor anyone representing him has ever called me and said, ‘Hold on, I want to come back, I want to play.’ It was all just rumours and unrealistic talk."

"He hasn’t shown that desire," Deco explained. "He posted on Instagram saying he’d like to return one day, but he didn’t specify when. Talking about these matters with a player of Leo’s stature makes no sense unless there’s something real and tangible."

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