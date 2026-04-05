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Messi on target as Inter Miami open new stadium with thrilling draw

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:50 - 05 April 2026
Lionel Messi made himself comfortable in his new home with another fine performance.
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Saturday marked a historic shift for Inter Miami as they finally launched their new home ground, aptly called Nu Stadium.

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Musician Marc Anthony sang the anthem, and David Beckham cut the ribbon, as the Herons officially moved into Miami proper.

However, the 26,700-strong sell-out crowd was treated to a night of high drama rather than a routine victory, as Javier Mascherano’s side fought to a 2–2 draw against a resilient Austin FC.

Lionel Messi dazzles for Inter Miami in Nu Stadium

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The script faced an early glitch when Austin’s Guilherme Biro silenced the home support in the 6th minute, heading home the stadium's first-ever goal.

Yet, as he has done since 2023, Lionel Messi provided the emotional anchor for the club. Less than four minutes later, the Argentine punctuated an exquisite 15-pass buildup with a clinical headed finish, claiming the honor of the first Inter Miami goal in their new home.

The match remained a frantic, back-and-forth affair. Austin snatched the lead again through Jayden Nelson early in the second half, leaving Messi to cut a frustrated figure as he twice rattled the woodwork from free kicks.

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It ultimately fell to the veteran Luis Suárez, emerging from the bench in his new diminished role, to poach a 2–2 equalizer at the back post.

While the draw highlighted ongoing defensive concerns and a scoring drought for big-money signing Germán Berterame, the night belonged to the atmosphere.

With the pomp and circumstance of the opener now settled, Messi and Miami turn their focus to next Saturday’s clash with Red Bull New York, finally playing on a stage that matches their global ambition.

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