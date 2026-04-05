Messi on target as Inter Miami open new stadium with thrilling draw

Lionel Messi made himself comfortable in his new home with another fine performance.

Saturday marked a historic shift for Inter Miami as they finally launched their new home ground, aptly called Nu Stadium.

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Musician Marc Anthony sang the anthem, and David Beckham cut the ribbon, as the Herons officially moved into Miami proper.

However, the 26,700-strong sell-out crowd was treated to a night of high drama rather than a routine victory, as Javier Mascherano’s side fought to a 2–2 draw against a resilient Austin FC.

Lionel Messi dazzles for Inter Miami in Nu Stadium

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Todo listo ✨ pic.twitter.com/2VcNbj3aDm — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 4, 2026

FT at Nu Stadium 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/XYLB1BSWIt — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 5, 2026

The script faced an early glitch when Austin’s Guilherme Biro silenced the home support in the 6th minute, heading home the stadium's first-ever goal.

Yet, as he has done since 2023, Lionel Messi provided the emotional anchor for the club. Less than four minutes later, the Argentine punctuated an exquisite 15-pass buildup with a clinical headed finish, claiming the honor of the first Inter Miami goal in their new home.

The match remained a frantic, back-and-forth affair. Austin snatched the lead again through Jayden Nelson early in the second half, leaving Messi to cut a frustrated figure as he twice rattled the woodwork from free kicks.

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It ultimately fell to the veteran Luis Suárez, emerging from the bench in his new diminished role, to poach a 2–2 equalizer at the back post.

While the draw highlighted ongoing defensive concerns and a scoring drought for big-money signing Germán Berterame, the night belonged to the atmosphere.